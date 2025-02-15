Gouiri Shines as Marseille Crush Saint-Etienne

Amine Gouiri's impressive performance with two goals and three assists led Marseille to a dominant 5-1 victory over Saint-Etienne.

Amine Gouiri is proving to be a sensational addition for Marseille. The dynamic forward scored two spectacular goals and contributed to three others as Marseille, who sit in second place, thrashed Saint-Etienne 5-1 in the French league on Saturday. Gouiri also has three assists in the three games he has played since joining the team from Rennes in the January transfer window.

Gouiri cut in from the left and, using Adrien Rabiot as a distraction to deceive a defender, fired a shot into the net in the 27th minute. Then, at the start of the second half, Gouiri's pass from the left caused a handball from a defender and Mason Greenwood converted the penalty to make it 2-0 and add his 14th goal of the season. Gouiri was also involved in the third goal, which came after saves from Gouiri and Quentin Merlin before the ball fell to defender Amir Murillo, who sent it into the net. After Saint-Etienne lost possession in midfield, Gouiri received a pass from Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg and expertly beat goalkeeper Gautier Larsonneur. Marseille's fifth goal came when Gouiri assisted Amar Dedic with a curled pass from the right and Dedic headed the ball back toward goal for Rabiot to push it in. Lucas Stassin scored a late goal. Later on Saturday, Monaco hosted Nantes and the undefeated leader, Paris Saint-Germain, faced Toulouse





