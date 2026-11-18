Gotobeat adds experienced music industry veteran Unger-Hamilton to its advisory board, leveraging his leadership background to drive the AI-powered live entertainment platform's expansion.

Gotobeat, a prominent player in the modern live entertainment sector, has officially announced the appointment of Unger-Hamilton to its advisory board. This strategic addition marks a significant milestone for the London-based company as it seeks to combine traditional music industry relationships with advanced technological capabilities. Unger-Hamilton brings decades of high-level experience to the team, signaling Gotobeat's commitment to elevating its market position through expert guidance and established industry connections.

Growth Strategy and AI Integration

The appointment of Unger-Hamilton represents a "significant step" forward for Gotobeat as the company prepares for an accelerated phase of growth. The business describes its core mission as building a new model for live entertainment that departs from legacy systems. By integrating proprietary data and artificial intelligence, Gotobeat designs, prices, and launches tours and festivals across the United Kingdom and Europe. Unger-Hamilton acknowledges this unique approach, noting that the company successfully merges the instinct and relationships that have always driven the music industry with technology that allows for operation in a completely different way. This fusion of old-school industry savvy and new-gen tech is central to Gotobeat's identity as a next-generation promoter and ticketing platform.

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Leadership Background and Industry Experience

Unger-Hamilton joins the advisory board with a robust resume of senior leadership roles within the global music landscape. He was previously promoted to lead Columbia Records' U.K. division, a position that capped a successful tenure at major labels including Virgin and Polydor Records. During his time at these institutions, he played a pivotal role in launching and developing the careers of high-profile artists such as Ellie Goulding, The 1975, Lana Del Rey, Haim, Years & Years, and Michael Kiwanuka. His extensive background provides Gotobeat with a deep understanding of artist development and label dynamics. He emphasized that understanding both sides of the industry-specifically the importance of relationships and the opportunity to use data for better decisions-is what excites him most about joining the Gotobeat team. This dual perspective is crucial for navigating the complexities of modern tour production and artist relations.

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Market Expansion and Future Plans

With Unger-Hamilton's strategic input, Gotobeat is positioning itself to tackle new market opportunities, including projects focused on Latin music events. The company is currently preparing for its next phase of expansion, aiming to rethink how artists reach audiences and how touring businesses grow. Unger-Hamilton remarked that live music is constantly evolving, and there is real potential to leverage technology to make more informed decisions. He expressed his eagerness to build the next chapter of Gotobeat with the founder, Ferdy, noting that he understands the vision perfectly. The advisory role allows him to bring his vast experience to the team as the company enters this stage of accelerated growth, aiming to set a new standard for what a modern live entertainment company can be.