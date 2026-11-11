Gothika to Leave Netflix on December 1 as Platform Removes Older Titles

Netflix will remove the 2003 horror-styled crime thriller Gothika on December 1, giving subscribers the last chance to watch the film before it disappears from the library. The film was a 2003 release starring Halle Berry, Penelope Cruz, and Robert Downey Jr.

Netflix announced that the 2003 thriller Gothika will be removed from its streaming catalogue on December 1, 2024. The decision follows the platform's planned end‑of‑year library purge, which will see several older titles make way for newer releases.

Film Details and Production Crew

Gothika, directed by Mathieu Kassovitz from a screenplay by Sebastian Gutierrez, stars Halle Berry as Dr. Catherine Geller, a psychiatrist who finds herself imprisoned in the psychiatric facility where she works. Penelope Cruz and Robert Downey Jr. play supporting roles alongside Berry, who said she was drawn to the part partly because her mother had been a long‑time nurse in a psychiatric hospital.

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The film had a production budget of approximately $40 million. Joel Silver and Robert Zemeckis produced the project, and it was written by Sebastian Gutierrez. It joined Netflix's new releases for the week of August 31 to September 6, 2024, giving the title roughly three months on the platform before its scheduled removal.

Box Office Performance and Star Power

During its theatrical run, Gothika earned $59,588,068 at the U.S. domestic box office and reached a worldwide total of $141,484,812. The film's commercial success was largely attributed to the star power of Halle Berry, who was a major box‑office draw at the time of release.

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Subscriber Impact and Upcoming Expirations

Netflix's removal schedule lists December 1 as the last full day to watch Gothika. Subscribers who wish to keep the movie on their personal lists should add it to their watchlists before that date. Other notable titles slated to leave the service in December include the full seven seasons of Scandal and the first two seasons of Hunters.

Netflix's policy is to give viewers the final full day of access to each expiring title before it is permanently removed from the catalog, after which the title will no longer be available for stream or download.

What This Means for Fans and Future Content Curation

The removal of Gothika reflects Netflix's broader strategy of rotating older content to keep the library fresh and encourage new subscriptions. Fans of the film have been urged to watch it soon, as no re‑release protocol is indicated for the title. The decision also signals that similar early‑2000s releases with comparable budgets and star casts may follow the same path in the coming year.