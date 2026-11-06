Gotham FC Star Jaedyn Shaw Shares Essential NWSL Quarter-Final Gear

Gotham FC midfielder Jaedyn Shaw reveals the specific beauty, fitness, and travel essentials she relies on ahead of the NWSL quarter-finals, including e.l.f Cosmetics and Oura Ring insights.

Gotham FC midfielder Jaedyn Shaw has identified the critical personal items that support her performance and routine as the team prepares for the upcoming NWSL quarter-finals. The professional soccer player highlighted a specific combination of beauty, health tracking, and travel essentials that have become indispensable to her daily life and on-field readiness.

Jaedyn Shaw Beauty And Hair Essentials

Shaw relies heavily on e.l.f Cosmetics, specifically their hair grip products, to manage her braided hairstyle during intense physical exertion. She notes that the product holds her hair securely even through heavy sweating and prolonged exposure to the sun, stating that she has likely gone through six small containers of the item. This reliability makes it her go-to solution for maintaining a clean appearance during rigorous training sessions and matches.

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For makeup application, Shaw favors a primer from e.l.f Cosmetics that she credits for keeping her makeup intact during games. She applies the primer after her skincare routine and allows it to set for approximately one minute before adding foundation. Shaw emphasizes that the product grips effectively despite her high sweat levels, offering a durable solution at an accessible price point that performs well under professional athletic conditions.

In addition to hair and makeup, Shaw utilizes the TheraFace mask for nightly skincare maintenance. She uses the device every evening in bed after her shower, primarily while scrolling through her phone. Shaw reports that the red light therapy helps soothe her skin, which is frequently exposed to sweat and sunlight, and assists in preventing dryness and dark spots. She values the mask's design, which allows her to see while wearing it, and follows the preset cycles to manage skin texture and anti-aging concerns.

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Gotham FC Athlete Health And Fitness Tracking

Shaw integrates the Oura Ring into her fitness regimen to monitor her physiological readiness and recovery. She has worn the device for several years and utilizes its data to track her menstrual cycle and daily readiness scores. This information helps her determine the appropriate intensity for her training and guides her nutritional choices, such as increasing protein or anti-inflammatory foods based on her current cycle phase.

The Oura Ring also monitors her heart-rate variability and sleep recovery, providing Shaw with concrete data on how hard she can push herself on any given day. By analyzing her rest and recovery metrics, she can adjust her physical exertion levels to optimize her performance for Gotham FC practices and matches. Shaw notes that the ring is currently scratched from use, but she considers it a vital tool for maintaining her athletic peak.

Shaw Travel Routines And Personal Items

During the travel required for NWSL competitions, Shaw prioritizes comfort and noise reduction using specific footwear and audio equipment. She has embraced wearing flat flip-flops this summer to avoid the tan lines caused by socks and to strengthen her foot muscles, a practice encouraged by team physiotherapists. She owns three pairs, including one with Brazilian colors gifted by former teammate Gabby Portillo, and two others purchased directly in Brazil with customizable charms.

For air travel, Shaw depends on noise-canceling headphones to create a quiet environment amidst the loud cabin atmosphere. She uses the headphones to block out disturbances such as crying babies or engine noise, often using them without playing music to simply relax. When not traveling, she listens to artists like GloRilla and BossMan Dlow on game days to set her mental state before competition.

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Family Traditions And Cultural Significance

Beyond practical gear, Shaw carries a jade and gold necklace that holds deep familial and cultural significance. Her mother gave her the custom-made piece, which was originally passed down from her grandmother. Shaw describes the necklace as a source of comfort that connects her to her family heritage and her faith, noting that jade is considered good luck in Asian culture. She wears the jewelry constantly, removing it only during games and training, and finds that the gold aesthetic complements her personal style.