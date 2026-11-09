Gotham FC Moves NWSL Semifinal Due to Poor Pitch

Gotham FC relocates its NWSL semifinal against Kansas City Current to Icahn Stadium in Manhattan due to unacceptable field conditions at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Gotham FC has officially relocated its National Women's Soccer League semifinal match against the Kansas City Current. The club announced that the game will no longer take place at its usual home, the 25,000-seat Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. Instead, the team will travel to the 5,000-seat Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island in Manhattan.

Gotham FC Relocates Semifinal to Manhattan

Gotham FC initiated this significant logistical change because the playing surface at Sports Illustrated Stadium remained below professional standards. The decision impacts the scheduling for the NWSL semifinal, which was originally set for Sunday at the New Jersey venue. The move ensures that players can compete on a surface that meets the necessary quality benchmarks for a high-stakes playoff match.

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Pitch Quality Fails Professional Standards

The decision stems from persistent issues with the Bermuda grass pitch at the Sports Illustrated Stadium. Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amoros expressed deep regret regarding the state of the field during their recent NWSL Quarterfinal victory. He admitted feeling an obligation to apologize to supporters for the conditions under which they had to play. The pitch has been described as a sandy, soft mess that failed to support proper athletic performance.

During the quarterfinal win over Seattle Reign FC, Gotham FC won despite failing to produce a single shot on target. This historic anomaly occurred because the field conditions severely hindered offensive play. An own goal by Seattle defender Jordyn Bugg in the fourth minute proved to be the decisive factor in the one-nil victory. The team had to rely on defensive resilience rather than attacking skill due to the difficult terrain.

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Failed Repairs and Financial Penalties

Gotham FC governor Carolyn Tisch Blodgett stated that the club exhausted every possible avenue before making this difficult decision. The club had previously been fined $10,000 by the league for poor conditions during its regular-season finale on November 1 against the Utah Royals. Despite this financial penalty, the problems at Sports Illustrated Stadium continued to worsen for subsequent matches.

Red Bull New York maintains the playing surface at the stadium where they also play their home games. In the days leading up to the semifinal, Red Bull New York hosted Atlanta United in their regular-season finale. That match was played on a similar surface, resulting in a three-nil victory for the MLS side. The conditions remained problematic, leaving no viable option for a professional soccer match at the venue.

Collaboration with League and Stadium Operators

According to sources with direct knowledge of the situation, Gotham FC, Red Bull New York, and the NWSL collaborated on potential solutions for the field. The last and best hope was to implement a hybrid model that would sew artificial threads into the problematic spots of the Bermuda grass pitch. However, it was unclear if such a complex repair project could be completed by Red Bull's match on Saturday.

That plan was ultimately abandoned as the timeline proved insufficient. Red Bull New York elected to play its friendly match against Club America on the existing pitch. Meanwhile, Gotham FC had to accept the inconvenience of moving its critical semifinal fixture. The club lost access to the 20,000 potential tickets that would have been sold at the larger New Jersey venue.

Gotham FC Prioritizes Player Safety and Performance

Gotham FC president Yael Averbuch West emphasized that providing a high-quality surface is a primary responsibility of the club. The leadership felt compelled to prioritize the playing surface to allow athletes to perform at their best possible level. They acknowledged the disappointment this causes fans who cannot support the team at their usual home venue.

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Gotham FC captain Tierna Davidson reflected on the team's hard work to earn a home playoff berth. She noted that the team received a field that did not meet the standards of the club, the league, or the supporters. Despite the challenges, the team worked extremely hard to secure their position in the semifinals against Kansas City Current.

Red Bull New York issued a statement wishing Gotham FC the best of luck in their semifinal at Icahn Stadium. The MLS side also expressed that they look forward to their own match on Saturday at Sports Illustrated Stadium. The relocation highlights the ongoing tensions regarding facility maintenance in professional sports venues.

The move to Icahn Stadium in Manhattan represents a significant shift in logistics for Gotham FC and its supporters. The club faces the challenge of maintaining fan engagement with a smaller capacity venue. However, the leadership remains firm that player safety and competitive integrity must come first. The NWSL semifinal will now proceed under these new conditions in New York City.

Gotham FC has demonstrated a commitment to upholding professional standards despite external constraints. The club's willingness to incur financial loss and logistical complexity underscores the importance of field quality. This decision sets a precedent for how teams might handle facility disputes in the future. The focus now shifts entirely to preparation for the semifinal contest in Manhattan.