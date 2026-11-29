If you have been thinking about an Instax of Polaroid camera, these last-minute Walmart Black Friday deals are the time to pounce.

is $99 at Walmart, down from $129. Polaroid says the Gen 3 moved the light meter, improved the ranging sensor, and added a two-lens autofocus system for sharper pictures in more kinds of light.

It also has self-timer and double-exposure modes and a tripod mount. The bundle includes one pack of Polaroid black-and-white i-Type film, which makes eight photos . TheWalmart also has deals on a step-up Instax camera, two Instax phone printers, and the film to feed them.

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, $99 at Walmart : The retro-styled Mini 41 has a selfie mode you switch on by pulling the lens out an extra click, and this bundle includes 10 shots of film. , $99 at Walmart : It prints photos from your phone onto Instax Mini film over a wireless connection and recharges over USB-C.This one prints phone photos on larger, square Instax Square film and can attach AR effects that play when someone scans the QR code on the print.