Got a missed call from an unknown number? Malwarebytes’ new free tool will tell you if it’s a scam

Malwarebytes just launched a free tool that lets you paste any phone number and find out in seconds whether it has been flagged as a scam.

Missed calls from unknown numbers used to be easy to ignore, but now they’re harder, especially since scammers spoof real local numbers and clone familiar voices with AI.

Malwarebytes has launched a direct answer to that problem. A free, standalone reverse phone lookup tool that tells you whether a number is safe, suspicious, or a known scam, so that you don’t call it back unnecessarily. It’s called Scam Number Check and it is available now at malwarebytes.com/scam-check/phone. The best part is that you don’t need an account or subscription to access it.

How does Scam Number Check actually work? Simply head to the tool’s web page and type or paste a number. Recommended Videos Malwarebytes then runs the number through its threat intelligence engine, the same database that the company uses across its broader security products, and analyzes carrier data, contextual signals, and millions of previously reported scam indicators.

Within a few seconds, the tool tells you whether the number is safe to call back, suspicious, or flagged as a known scam in its database. Where relevant data is available, the tool also shows caller details including phone type , carrier information, and general location of the number. Why does this matter right now?

If you’ve been called using a number that isn’t in the database, you can report it directly on the website by categorizing it as a robocall, fraud, or delivery scam. Malwarebytes doesn’t store the numbers you search. Only when you report a number is the report stored, while your search still remains private. According to the company’s Scam Guard data, phone-call-assisted social engineering ranks among the top five scam types.

The FTC separately reported $2.95 billion in impersonation scam losses in the US in 2024 alone. Last year, scammers stole more than $21 billion from Americans, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. For a problem this large, a free, no-friction tool that answers whether a number is safe to call back, in my opinion, is exactly the kind of thing that should have existed sooner.





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