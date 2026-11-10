Gossip: Tom King And Stephanie Williams Coming To Marvel? Is it all supposition and nonsense? Let's dig in...

Tom King and Marvel rumors heat up after reported talks, despite his long DC run and major ongoing DC Studios work. King’s DC exclusivity may be shifting as Wonder Woman ends, fueling speculation about a possible Marvel Comics move.

Stephanie Williams teased Marvel on social media, sparking buzz that she could return for a new Storm solo series. Williams has Marvel history and a growing DC profile, making Tom King and Stephanie Williams coming to Marvel a real watch.

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Tom King has been under a DC exclusivity deal for over a decade now, signed while he was still finishingHe will be coming off the Wonder Woman comic soon, but remains heavily involved in current DC Studios projects, co-creator and executive producer onlast month. But if he were to jump, maybe it might be a little easier for him to do so in the current climate?

Someone might have to talk it overwith the Marvel Comics logo and the words"Hello again, dear friend. It's been a minute.

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" There's idle gossip that Stephanie Williams might be writing a's long run on the character has wrapped. As for the"dear friend", Stephanie Williams is not a stranger to Marvel, as one of her webcomics,Maybe it would be a good time to add Marvel back to her extending list of projects. And maybe she might even let Tom King collaborate with her on something. Or maybe Marvel would finally publish herFounder of Bleeding Cool.

The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.

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