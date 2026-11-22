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Gospel Vision Ministries distributed 500 turkeys to families Saturday during its 24th annual Thanksgiving giveaway at Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church on the East Side.

SAN ANTONIO — Gospel Vision Ministries distributed 500 turkeys to families Saturday during its 24th annual Thanksgiving giveaway at Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church on the East Side. Cars lined up for miles, and all the turkeys, meal fixings, clothing and stuffed animals donated for the event were gone by the end of the morning, organizers said.

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Bexar County Judge-elect Ron Nirenberg joined volunteers from the San Antonio Fire Department, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of San Antonio and the community. Organizers said rising grocery prices and slower donations made this year’s giveaway more challenging. Donations from H-E-B, Walmart, local businesses and individuals helped the effort reach its goal, including a turkey donation from Walmart on Friday. The giveaway honored Rev.

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