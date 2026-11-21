Gorillaz headline Corona Capital in Mexico City, honoring the nation's revolutionary spirit and President Claudia Sheinbaum's economic travel class during a special November performance.

British virtual band Gorillaz returns to Mexico City on Friday, November 20, to headline the opening day of the Corona Capital festival. This marks the first time the group has performed in the Mexican capital after an eight-year absence. The highly anticipated concert coincides with the nation's Revolution Day, a holiday commemorating the 1910 armed uprising against Porfirio Díaz. Frontman Damon Albarn used the occasion to praise the country's enduring revolutionary spirit and made specific references to recent political events involving national leadership.

Albarn Praises Revolutionary Spirit and Political Symbolism

During the performance, Damon Albarn explicitly honored Mexico's political landscape by referencing President Claudia Sheinbaum. He told the audience that he respects Mexico because of its revolutionary character and highlighted Sheinbaum's recent travel choices as a meaningful statement. Albarn noted that the president flew economy class alongside other passengers while attending the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China. He described this decision as significant, noting that such actions resonate deeply on Chinese social media and reflect a grounded leadership style. Albarn expressed admiration for this approach, calling the country inspirational and saluting the crowd for their cultural resilience.

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The musical performance was visually aligned with the historical context of the event. Damon Albarn wore a red beret and a military-style jacket during the set, an outfit choice that fit the theme of November 20, the day observed annually to mark the start of the 1910 revolution against the long-standing dictatorship of Porfirio Díaz. This attire reinforced the thematic connection between the band's artistic expression and the historical struggle for political change that defines the national holiday.

Special Guests and Collaborative Musical Performances

The concert featured numerous high-profile musical collaborations that highlighted the band's expansive creative network. British guitarist Johnny Marr joined the collective on stage to perform The Empty Dream Machine and Casablanca, tracks from the upcoming 2026 album. Marr also played The Plastic Guru and The Sweet Prince, which also appear on that same future record. His participation added a layer of rock authenticity to the virtual band's signature electronic sound, bridging the gap between studio production and live instrumental performance.

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Argentine rapper Trueno also took the stage, performing THE MANIFESTO, a track that represents a collaboration between the British collective and the Latin American artist. The band was formed 28 years ago by Damon Albarn, the former frontman of the British rock group Blur, and illustrator Jamie Hewlett. During his set, Trueno showcased his support for Club Atlético Boca Juniors by wearing the club's blue-and-gold jersey. He used the platform to hype up his favorite soccer team, adding a layer of regional fan culture to the international festival setting. Trueno also joined Gorillaz for the performance of Clint Eastwood, a moment where Damon Albarn struggled to hold back laughter while singing offbeat during the track.

Mexican singer Luisa Almaguer delivered an emotional performance of Latin Simone (¿Qué Pasa Contigo?). This 2001 song was originally sung by the late Cuban star Ibrahim Ferrer for the band's self-titled debut album. Almaguer's appearance was particularly significant as she had previously participated in Damon Albarn's Africa Express project. She was also chosen to open Gorillaz's Latin American tour scheduled for November and December, making this festival appearance a key moment in her rising international career.

Additional guest artists included British singer Kara Jackson, who performed Orange County with the band. US rapper Bootie Brown joined for Dirty Harry and Stylo, showcasing the group's hip-hop influences. MC Black Thought from The Roots performed The Sad God, further diversifying the vocal lineup. These collaborations demonstrated the global reach of the band's music, incorporating voices from Latin America, North America, and Europe into a single cohesive stage production.

Festival Lineup and Future Programming

Gorillaz shared the first day of the festival with a diverse array of international acts. James Blake, Mumford & Sons, and CHVRCHES performed alongside Yung Lean and The Kooks. Violet Grohl, the daughter of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, also took the stage, bringing her own indie rock energy to the lineup. Jamie xx, Durand Jones & The Indications, CMAT, and Grace Ives rounded out the first day's schedule. This mix of genres reflected the festival's broad appeal to different musical demographics.

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The second day of the festival, scheduled for Saturday, November 21, promises another intense lineup of performances. Twenty One Pilots will headline the second day, joined by The Offspring and Pierce the Veil. Electronic and alternative acts including Underworld, Sébastien Tellier, and Peaches are also set to perform. The two-day event in Mexico City serves as a major cultural gathering, bringing together global artists and local fans to celebrate music, history, and contemporary social issues through the lens of live performance.