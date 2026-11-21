Gorillaz headlined the 16th edition of Corona Capital in Mexico City with special guests Johnny Marr and Trueno. The festival drew 72,000 attendees for a multi-day event featuring major acts.

Gorillaz delivered a high-energy headline performance at the 16th edition of the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City. Frontman Damon Albarn addressed the massive crowd at Curva 4, the Formula 1 venue, praising the nation's unique cultural atmosphere during the opening day of the three-day event. The band returned to the city after an eight-year absence, marking a significant moment for fans attending the sprawling music celebration.

Albarn Praises Mexico's Revolutionary Spirit

Damon Albarn, the former frontman of Blur, told the audience, "I f- with Mexico because you have a revolutionary spirit here." He described the country as "inspirational" during his speech before the band launched into their set. The performance took place on Friday, drawing an estimated 72,000 people according to promoter Ocesa. The enthusiastic crowd maintained high energy throughout the marathon day, which stretched into the early hours of Saturday, November 21.

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Special Guests Join Gorillaz Onstage

The legendary collective featured prominent special guests to celebrate their return to Mexico City. Johnny Marr, the former guitarist for The Smiths, joined Gorillaz on stage to perform "The Empty Dream Machine" and "Casablanca." His participation added a layer of rock history to the electronic-infused set, bridging generations of alternative music fans.

Argentine rapper Trueno also took the stage, appearing for the track "THE MANIFESTO." He further engaged the audience by freestyling over the band's iconic hit "Clint Eastwood," which served as a closing track for the main performance. These collaborations highlighted the global and local appeal of the headlining act.

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Mexican singer Luisa Almaguer also joined the band for a performance of "Latin Simone (Que Pasa Contigo)." This track was originally recorded with the late Cuban star Ibrahim Ferrer for the band's self-titled debut album. Almaguer's appearance honored the song's Latin roots and connected with the local audience in a meaningful way.

Strong Representation of Female Artists

Female artists were prominently featured across the festival's lineup, performing solo or with their bands. The first day included performances by CHVRCHES, Violet Grohl, Olivia Dean, CMAT, Grace Ives, Anna Luna, and Darianna Everett. This diverse representation underscored the festival's commitment to showcasing a wide range of musical talents and genres.

Scottish trio CHVRCHES, led by vocalist Lauren Mayberry, surprised fans with new material from their upcoming album. The group performed new singles "Roses" and "Evil," which are set to appear on an LP due in January. These tracks showcased expansive synths and memorable melodies, while classics like "Forever" and "Miracle" created emotional moments for longtime supporters.

Violet Grohl, daughter of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, made her festival debut on Friday. She performed a high-energy set backed by her rock band, delivering songs such as "Bug In The Cake," "THUM," "Last Day I Loved You," and "Cool Buzz." Her performance demonstrated a direct, powerful stage presence that honored her family's musical legacy.

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Diverse Lineup Across Genres and Days

Other major acts on Friday included James Blake, Mumford & Sons, Yung Lean, The Kooks, Jamie xx, and Durand Jones & The Indications. Swedish rapper Yung Lean captivated the audience with cloud rap and contemporary hip-hop, performing tracks like "Ghostown," "Kyoto," "Forever Yung," "Pikachu," "Yoshi City," and "STORM II." He also performed a remix of Charli xcx's "360," solidifying his status as a standout artist in the genre.

U.S. band Durand Jones & The Indications made their debut at the festival on the NIVEA stage. The group blended contemporary R&B and soul, creating a danceable, retro-soul vibe. Their set included upbeat tracks such as "Circles," "The Way That I Do," "Love Will Work It Out," and "Flower Moon," drawing thousands of fans to the stage.

Upcoming Acts Schedule for the Weekend

The festival continues with a packed schedule for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's lineup featured Twenty One Pilots, The Offspring, Balu Brigada, Pierce the Veil, Underworld, Sébastien Tellier, and Peaches. These acts contributed to the rock-filled atmosphere that defined the event's opening days.

The Strokes will headline the festival on Sunday, November 21. They will be joined by other performing acts including The xx, Lola Young, Lil Yachty, The Black Crowes, Santigold, Manic Street Preachers, and Tricky. This diverse roster ensures a dynamic conclusion to the three-day music celebration in Mexico City.