Gorilla-mad homeowner loses planning row to keep 4ft ape on house

A West Yorkshire woman has removed a four-foot-tall resin gorilla from her home after losing a planning appeal against Wakefield Council, which deemed the statue out of character with the area. The homeowner, who bought back the ape for £600, now plans to display it in a London store.

A devoted gorilla enthusiast has finally removed a four-foot-tall resin ape from the front of her terraced house after losing a protracted planning dispute with the local council.

Adele Teale, 59, was ordered by Wakefield Council last month to take down the 4kg figure, which she had named Caesar, or face legal action and a potential fine of £20,000. Following an unsuccessful appeal to the Planning Inspectorate, Ms Teale reluctantly removed the statue to comply with the enforcement notice. The mother of one, from Stanley in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, said Caesar would soon be relocating to Mayfair, London, where he will be displayed inside a large store indefinitely.

Ms Teale expressed her frustration at the controversy, stating that she could not believe all the fuss had been made over a plastic gorilla. She described Caesar as a landmark for the area and admitted she was gutted to have to take him down.

However, she also felt a sense of relief, as the ongoing dispute with the council had caused her significant stress. Ms Teale explained her deep affection for gorillas, saying they are amazing and that Caesar made her smile and happy. Caesar had previously sat outside Ms Teale's former home in Belle Isle, Leeds, for 15 years without any issues.

When she moved to Wakefield six years ago, she sold the statue but decided to buy it back in August 2024 for £600. She installed Caesar on a wooden plinth between the first-floor windows of her two-bedroom terraced house. The gorilla remained in place from December 2024 until May 27, 2025, when Ms Teale received a letter from Wakefield Council's planning services informing her that the ape was out of character with the surrounding area.

An enforcement notice was issued on July 10, 2025, ordering its removal. Ms Teale appealed, but on May 12 of this year, the Planning Inspectorate upheld the enforcement notice, ruling that the ape required planning permission under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990. A planning officer claimed that during a visit in April, Caesar constituted a development due to its size, degree of permanence, and physical attachment to the property.

Joe Jenkinson, Wakefield Council's service director for planning, transportation and strategic highways, previously stated that while they appreciate not everyone will agree, under planning rules the statue was not considered a minor decorative feature. It was also deemed out of character with the surrounding area, thus requiring planning permission. The case has sparked debate about the boundaries of personal expression on private property and the role of local planning authorities in regulating such displays.

Ms Teale's love for gorillas remains undiminished, and she hopes Caesar's new home in London will allow others to appreciate him as she did. The resolution of this dispute highlights the sometimes contentious intersection between individual sentiment and community planning standards. Despite the outcome, Ms Teale takes comfort in knowing Caesar will still be admired, even if it is not from her front window





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