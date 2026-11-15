'Gorgeous day' ahead as start of week kicks off 'warming trend' set to linger through the week

A sunny Sunday is set to kick off a ‘warming trend’ that is expected to linger through the week. NBC 5 Meteorologist Pete Sack has the latest forecast

The Chicago area is in for a gorgeous few days as sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures than were seen over the weekend are on the way, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

"Aside from a few lake-effect clouds in northwest Indiana, just bright sunshine coming your way. It's going to be a gorgeous day overall," said NBC 5 Meteorologist Pete Sack.

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"Yesterday I tried sitting outside with my puppy, she wanted to be outdoors and was dragging me along with her, after a while I was like, 'you know what, a little too chilly for me,'" Sack said. "Today is going to be a different story.

" The beautiful day will lead into a beautiful evening, Sack said, though temperatures Sunday night and into Monday morning are going to be on the cooler side so"get ready to bundle up a little bit if you're going to be outdoors. " Monday morning will see temperatures drop below freezing, with areas away from Lake Michigan in the upper 20s and Chicago in the low 30s.

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Monday's high is expected to be similar to Sunday;"we'll see readings in the low 50s, and we'll keep the nice weather going," Sack said. Temperatures are expected to be a bit warmer on Tuesday morning, with lows landing around the upper 30s to low 40s that will ultimately be warming up to the high 50s throughout the day. A bit of cloud coverage is possible in the later afternoon, Sack said,"but plenty of sunshine still.

" The warming trend is likely to continue Wednesday and into Thursday, with highs staying in the upper 50s and possibly even creeping up into the low 60s. There is a slight chance for showers on Thursday morning, but storm models show it's likely to pass over quickly and will largely remain to the north over Wisconsin.

The forecast for Friday and Saturday looks to be"dry and warm," Sack said, and temperatures are expected to peak in the mid to low 60s, though there is a chance of rain on Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. Cooler temperatures will head our way on the backside of that system, and there's a chance football fans at Soldier Field next Sunday for the Bears game against the New Orleans Saints could see some rain.