Gore Verbinski's 'Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die' Propels Forward with Thoughtful Characterization

Gore Verbinski's newest black comedy, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die, follows a charismatic, shifty time traveler as he recruits a group of heroic strangers to stop a rogue form of artificial intelligence from destroying the world.

Gore Verbinski 's newest black comedy, Good Luck , Have Fun , Don't Die , follows a charismatic, shifty time travel er played by Sam Rockwell as he storms a Los Angeles diner in an attempt to recruit a small but mighty rag-tag group of heroic strangers to navigate one incredibly chaotic mission.

Their goal: to stop a rogue form of artificial intelligence from destroying the world as they know it, a cartoonish take, and a very real warning regarding the insatiability of society's dependence on technology. An unnamed man from the future, the film's maniacal but albeit heroic protagonist (Rockwell), first arrives on screen covered in a matted thicket of tangled wires and plastic.

He reveals that not only is there a ticking clock counting down the seconds they have left to save the world, but also, in this shabby, dimly lit diner, there is the perfect assemblage of unlikely heroes who can help stop it. As the night progresses, a series of flashbacks invites the audience into each character's backstory, revealing how each has a motive to abandon their mundane lives and join this outlandish adventure in hopes of preventing the seemingly viral spread of AI-addicted mouth breathers.

The characterization of 'Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die' propels the film forward by using flashbacks to fill in the gaps, which brought each character from then to now. In this way, the audience is privy to the deeply frustrating and, at times, too close to home, experience of watching innocent people turn to mushy-brain, phone-addicted husks.

While in other films, flashbacks can sometimes feel a bit disjointed or even a cheap plot device, the film's use of flashbacks serves as both thoughtful characterization and a black-Mirror-esque warning. Starting with Mark (Michael Peña) and Janet (Zazie Beetz), their flashbacks tell a story that tons of teachers today are likely all too familiar with.

The two have each been fighting the good fight, desperately attempting to prevent the seemingly unstoppable force of AI and modern technology in high school classrooms. And both are failing miserably.

Next comes Susan, played by Juno Temple. A mother who, in a tragic turn of events, lost her son in a school shooting, however, with the use of technology, was given a chance to reunite with him via a deeply uncanny valley, stomach-turning, cloning process. In an interesting twist, there's also a young woman, Ingrid (Haley Lu Richardson), who not only detests technology but quite literally has a physical aversion to it.

Each character, in their own way, has had their life uprooted, completely changed, and darkened through the tangible relentlessness of technology that attempts to swallow each of them whole. Brought to their knees, some metaphorically, others literally, by this force, leads them to this pinnacle moment in which they are given the opportunity to serve justice and reclaim their lives for good.

The ending of the film brings the audience back to the very beginning, with the man from the future walking back into the diner and sitting down to eat Ingrid's eggs, and handing her a business card, implying that the cycle will continue. This ending tells the audience that fighting for humanity will not be done through the useless attempt to prevent the growth of unstoppable forces.

Rather, protecting the sanctity of human integrity and the sacredness of the human experience will be preserved through learning to coexist with what cannot be stopped





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Gore Verbinski Good Luck Have Fun Don't Die Sam Rockwell Artificial Intelligence Time Travel

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