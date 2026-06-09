Gordon S. Wood, Pulitzer-Winning Historian of the American Revolution, Dies at 92

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Gordon S. Wood, whose transformative scholarship redefined understanding of the American Revolution and the founding era, has died at 92. A professor emeritus at Brown University, his work sparked debates about the revolution's radicalism and the Constitution's social impact.

Gordon S. Wood , the preeminent scholar of early American history, died at the age of 92 after being struck by a car in a supermarket parking lot in East Providence, Rhode Island.

His death marks the loss of one of the most influential and debated historians of the American Revolution and the early republic. Wood, a professor emeritus at Brown University, never achieved the popular fame of some of his contemporaries, but his meticulously researched and powerfully argued books became foundational texts in academic circles and shaped decades of discourse on the nation's founding.

His work, characterized by a deep engagement with the intellectual and political transformations of the era, earned him the Pulitzer Prize for History, a National Humanities Medal from President Barack Obama, and a place at the center of ongoing debates about the meaning and legacy of the American Revolution. Wood's scholarship presented a compelling narrative that the American Revolution was a truly radical event, not merely a political transfer of power but a profound social and ideological upheaval that dismantled centuries-old hierarchical structures.

In his Pulitzer-winning book, "The Radicalism of the American Revolution," he argued that the revolution unleashed egalitarian and democratic forces that its own leaders, largely elite gentlemen, never fully intended or anticipated. This perspective, that the Constitution was in many ways "unintentionally subversive," challenged older, more conservative interpretations and provided a dynamic framework for understanding the creation of the United States.

His earlier masterpiece, "The Creation of the American Republic," which won the Bancroft Prize, established his reputation by detailing how revolutionary thinkers, drawing on republican ideals, constructed a novel system of government that was both innovative and deeply rooted in English political tradition. These works, along with his epic synthesis "Empire of Liberty," a finalist for the Pulitzer, formed a monumental trilogy that chronicled the entire revolutionary era.

Despite his towering academic stature, Wood often found himself at the center of controversy. In later years, a new generation of historians criticized what they saw as his "old-school" focus on great white men, ideas, and political events, arguing that he minimized the histories of enslaved people, women, and Indigenous communities.

Critics like historian John L. Brooke faulted him for an "avoidance of interpretative paradox and complexity" in certain areas, even while acknowledging the "scale and scholarly enterprise" of his work. Wood, for his part, acknowledged the need for broader social history but consistently warned against discarding the study of political thought and constitutional development. His work also gained unusual public traction. He was referenced in the film "Good Will Hunting," where his name became a shorthand for academic conventional wisdom.

He also received an unexpected accolade from conservative politician Newt Gingrich, who listed "The Radicalism" as essential reading-a "kiss of death," Wood wryly noted, that led some liberal peers to question his politics. Yet, colleagues across the spectrum, including those who disagreed with him, praised his generosity and his role as a teacher and mentor to generations of scholars.

Ken Burns called him a "teacher of generations," and historian Woody Holton, often a critic, admired his willingness to encourage younger scholars with different viewpoints. Wood's death comes just weeks before the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, a milestone he had long anticipated reflecting upon with his characteristic blend of scholarly enthusiasm and sober historical judgment





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Gordon S. Wood, Pulitzer-Winning Historian of the American Revolution, Dies at 92Gordon S. Wood, a renowned historian of early America and professor emeritus at Brown University, died at 92. His influential works, includIng The Radicalism of the American Revolution,redefined understanding of the nations founding while drawing both acclaim and criticism from successive generations of scholars.

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