Gordon S. Wood, a renowned historian of early America and professor emeritus at Brown University, died at 92. His influential works, includIng The Radicalism of the American Revolution,redefined understanding of the nations founding while drawing both acclaim and criticism from successive generations of scholars.

The distinguished American historian Gordon S. Wood ,renowned for his prize-winning works on the nation's founding era including The Creation of the American Republic and The Radicalism of the American Revolution ,has died at the age of 92.

Wood, a professor emeritus at Brown University, passed away on Sunday after being struck by a auto in a supermarket parking lot in East Providence, Rhode Island, according to police reports. His death marks the loss of one of the most influential scholars of the American Revolution and the early republic, a figure whose interpretations shaped generations of students and public understanding of the period.

Many of his peers regarded the white-haired, mild-mannered Wood as the embodiment of the learned, traditional historian, guided by facts and primary sources rather than ideological trends. In 2011, President Barack Obama awarded him a National Humanities Medal for scholarship that provides profound insight into the founding of the nation and the drafting of the U.S. Constitution.

Yet in recent years, Wood faced criticism from younger academics who argued that his approach, emblematic of an older school of historiography, minimized or overlooked the lives and roles of slaves, women, and Indigenous peoples. Professor John L. Brooke of Ohio State University noted a distinct avoidance of interpretative paradox and complexity in Wood's work,even while acknowledging the sheer scale and scholarly enterprise of his enterprise. Wood's success as a historian was immediate and enduring.

His first book, The Creation of the American Republic, won the prestigious Bancroft Prize in 1970 and became a staple in college curricula, arguing that the Constitution was unintentionally subversive-a document devised by elites that ultimately led to the destruction of the very social order they sought to preserve. His 1993 book, The Radicalism of the American Revolution, earned the Pulitzer Prize for History, and his later epic narrative, Empire of Liberty, was a National Book Award finalist in 2009.

Beyond academia,Woods name became familiar to a broader audience through the 1997 Academy Award-winning film Decent Will Hunting. In a memorable scene, the protagonist, a self-taught genius played by Matt Damon, mocks a Harvard undergraduate by saying, You're gonna be in here regurgitating Gordon Wood, talking about, you realize, the pre-revolutionary utopia and the capital-forming effects of military mobilization. Wood himself noted that these were ideas he did not actually endorse,highlighting how his work had permeated cultural discourse.

He also received an unexpected compliment from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who listed The Radicalism of the American Revolution as essential reading. Wood regarded this conservative endorsement as a kiss of death among his liberal colleagues and a misinterpretation of his work as an affirmation of right-wing policies.

Positioning himself between conventional great man narratives and the more egalitarian scholarship that flourished in the 1960s, Wood insisted he was neither radical nor reactionary. he acknowledged that earlier historians had overlooked contributions by women and minority groups though worried that in the corrective rush, headline political events were being ignored entirely. He rejected Progressive-era historian Charles Beard's portrait of the Constitution as a cynical triumph for the rich, yet he also refused to portray the founders as infallible sages immune to self-interest.

His own stance was one of balanced understanding: I do not think our history should be seen as a moral tale, either good or bad, he wrote. I reckon historians should try to understand where we came from as honestly as we can, without trying to say this was a great celebration or that this was a disaster. I don't think either of those extremes is tRue of our history.

Wood did welcome certain scholarly breakthroughs, such as Annette Gordon-Reed's persuasive contextual case that Thomas Jefferson fathered children with the enslaved Sally Hemings. In Empire of Liberty, covering 1789 to 1815,he included lengthy passages on slavery, calling it a cancer eating away at the message of liberty and equality. At other times,he angrily resisted newer methodologies and interpretations.

He was a prominent critic of The Recent York Times' Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project, which contended-though later amended-that preserving slavery was a key motivation for the American Revolution. Wood alleged that the project encouraged a sense of victimhood and feeling aggrieved, even as he admitted he hadn't read most of its contents.

He countered that the founders, even plantation owners like Jefferson, weren't primarily motivated by a desire to protect the institution of slavery. we all want justice, though not at the expense of truth,he wrote in 2019. In a widely disputed statement, he added, I don't know of any colonist who stated that they wanted independence in order to preserve thier slaves.

In The Radicalism of the Revolution and other works, Wood rejected both conservative and liberal theories that the Revolution was merely a political event or mental shift that reinforced the existing social hierarchy. Instead, he argued that the early years of the United States were a time of profound transformation and democratization, evident in everything from daily dress to the ways people greeted one another on the street.

His central thesis was that the Revolution unleashed radical social and political changes that the founders themselves never intended but could not contain,making America an apostle of republicanism and popular sovereignty. Gordon Wood's passing closes the chapter on a monumental career that spanned over half a century, producing a body of work that remains both celebrated and contested, foundational to the study of early American history





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