Chef Gordon Ramsay becomes a grandfather for the first time as daughter Holly Ramsay and swimmer Adam Peaty welcome baby girl Daphne June on November 25, 2026.

Gordon Ramsay has officially become a grandfather for the first time following the birth of his granddaughter, Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty. The celebrity chef was pictured leaving his London home on Thursday alongside his wife, Tana Ramsay, as they traveled to London's Portland Hospital to meet their new family member. The arrival marks a significant personal milestone for the sixty-year-old television personality and restaurateur.

Birth Details And Family Welcome

The arrival of Daphne June was announced on Instagram by her parents, Holly Ramsay and Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty. The couple revealed that their daughter was born on November 25, 2026, following a caesarean section. Holly Ramsay, who is twenty-six years old, shared a heartfelt message expressing her gratitude to the medical staff who supported the family during the delivery.

Also read Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay Welcome Daughter Daphne June

In her social media post, Holly described Daphne as their beautiful baby girl and the sister to Adam's son, George. George, who is six years old, is the result of Adam Peaty's previous relationship with Eirianedd Munro. The couple, who were married in December 2025, had previously announced their pregnancy in June of this year, just months after their wedding ceremony.

Gordon Ramsay also took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, sharing a photograph of his daughter, son-in-law, and the newborn. He referred to the baby as a perfect early Christmas present and signed off with the hashtags grandpa and grandma finally. His post highlighted the joyous atmosphere within the extended Ramsay family as they welcomed the newest addition.

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Professional Milestones And Top Gear Role

This week has been particularly eventful for Gordon Ramsay, who has been balancing family joy with major professional developments. On the same day that Daphne was born, it was confirmed that Ramsay would serve as the surprise new host of the television program Top Gear. This announcement came after previous host Jimmy Carr was forced to withdraw from the role at the last minute.

Ramsay is set to step away from his culinary focus to lead a brand new lineup of presenters for the automotive show in 2028. The confirmation of his new role coincided with the family celebration, creating a momentous week for the sixty-year-old chef. Observers noted that he appeared to be in high spirits during his travel to the hospital, smiling and waving from the driver's seat of his vehicle.

The dual announcements of a new grandchild and a high-profile television job have drawn significant public attention. Ramsay's transition to hosting duties represents a major shift in his public career, moving from the kitchen to the race track. His enthusiasm for the new project was evident as he prepared to leave his home to join his growing family.

Family Dynamics And Previous Tensions

The formation of this new branch of the family comes after a period of public tension between Adam Peaty and his own relatives. Peaty, who is thirty-one years old, has maintained a complex relationship with his family due to an ongoing rift. He stated in a recent interview with The Guardian that while he believes in forgiveness as a Christian, he does not intend to forget past grievances.

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Peaty emphasized that reconciliation with his family would depend on them improving as people and opening up communication. The tensions were exacerbated during the planning of his wedding to Holly Ramsay, particularly after his mother, Caroline, was not invited to certain events. Further complications arose when Peaty's brother, Jamie, was arrested over allegations of sending aggressive threats during the stag weekend in November 2025.

Gordon Ramsay was reportedly incredibly supportive during this difficult period for his daughter. The chef has experienced similar familial conflicts in his own life, including disputes with his brother and his father-in-law, Chris Hutcheson. His experience with family estrangement likely informed his supportive stance as Holly Ramsay navigated these challenges while expecting her first child.

Extended Family And Future Prospects

Holly Ramsay is one of six children born to Gordon and Tana Ramsay. Her siblings include Megan, Jack, Tilly, Oscar, and Jesse. The arrival of Daphne June adds to the expanding family tree, with other relatives also expecting children soon. Peaty's sister, Bethany, is scheduled to give birth to her third child in the coming weeks, while his older brother, Jamie, is also expecting a baby with his wife, Charlotte.

Gordon Ramsay previously paid tribute to Holly when she missed his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony due to being days away from giving birth. He had then stated that the Ramsay household was getting bigger and that they were welcoming their first grandchild in a couple of days. The full circle of events has now come to fruition with the healthy arrival of Daphne June, bringing new joy to the family after a period of uncertainty.