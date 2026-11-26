Gordon Ramsay is confirmed as host of the 2028 Top Gear reboot. William Hill odds reveal Joe Marler as favorite to join him, with Jeremy Clarkson longshot.

Executive producer Andrew Morton and BBC have officially confirmed that celebrity chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay will serve as the lead host for the upcoming revival of the automotive television series Top Gear. The announcement marks a significant turning point for the iconic program, which is scheduled to return to screens in the year 2028. This decision follows the last-minute withdrawal of comedian Jimmy Carr, who was previously in advanced negotiations for the primary presenting role but had to decline due to schedule conflicts.

Bookmakers Favor Joe Marler for Co-Host Role

With the primary hosting position secured by Gordon Ramsay, the focus of industry speculation has shifted immediately to the identity of the two additional presenters required to complete the traditional trio format. According to William Hill bookmakers, professional rugby player and television chef Joe Marler currently holds the favorite position to join the lineup, with odds set at 2/1. This places him ahead of other prominent contenders in the entertainment and culinary sectors who are vying for a spot on the high-profile project.

Also read ‘Top Gear’ Sets 2028 Return — With Gordon Ramsay as Host

James Martin, the British television chef and former judge on The Great British Bake Off, stands as the closest challenger to Marler. Martin is currently priced at 3/1 with the major betting site, indicating strong confidence in his ability to transition from the kitchen to the race track. The bookmakers suggest that the combination of automotive enthusiasm and culinary fame is proving to be a compelling formula for viewers.

British former motorcycle racer and television presenter Guy Martin is also considered a strong contender, with odds of 4/1 reflecting his genuine passion for machinery and previous television success. Alongside Martin, Australian comedian Sam Campbell is also priced at 4/1, bringing a different demographic appeal to the potential lineup. These odds highlight the diverse range of personalities the BBC is considering to balance technical knowledge with entertainment value.

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Jodie Kidd and Nick Mohammed in the Contention

Former professional racing driver and model Jodie Kidd has long been rumored to be a suitable candidate for the presenting team and is currently listed at 6/1. She shares this price point with comedian Nick Mohammed, known for his role in The Inbetweeners and Peep Show, and television presenter Roman Kemp. Their inclusion in the betting market suggests that producers are open to incorporating personalities with strong social media followings and distinct comedic styles to attract a younger audience.

YouTube star, rapper, and professional boxer KSI has also emerged as a likely choice for one of the remaining spots. KSI is priced at 8/1, reflecting his massive global online influence and his existing involvement in automotive content through his show KSI Unleashed. The inclusion of such digital-native celebrities indicates a strategic shift by the BBC to modernize the brand and engage with audiences across multiple platforms beyond traditional television broadcasting.

Original Trio Ruled Out as Longshots to Return

While new faces dominate the conversation, the status of the original presenting trio remains a topic of interest for long-time fans. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are each priced at an astonishing 100/1 to return to the BBC show. These odds effectively signal that a reunion of the classic line-up is highly improbable given current circumstances and personal commitments. The distant odds reflect the reality that the original hosts have moved on to other major projects.

Richard Hammond has already publicly ruled himself out of the running, revealing that he declined an offer to return to the series. This statement from Hammond significantly reduces the likelihood of a full original trio reunion. Jeremy Clarkson has also been involved in various other productions, including The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime Video, which occupies much of his time and attention. James May remains a possibility in theory, but the odds suggest that fans should not expect a simple revival of the old dynamic.

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Ramsay Automotive Passion and Future Production Timeline

Gordon Ramsay brings a deep personal interest in automobiles to the role, holding a valid racing license and having competed on tracks numerous times throughout his career. His enthusiasm for high-performance vehicles is well-documented, with a personal collection estimated to be worth more than £4.5 million. This collection includes high-value assets such as a red Ferrari F40, which he purchased this year for an estimated £4 million, demonstrating his serious commitment to the subject matter.

The revival of the show is expected to begin filming across various global locations starting next year, leading up to its 2028 premiere. This timeline provides ample opportunity for production to prepare the necessary stunts, travel logistics, and vehicle preparations. The series was originally shelved four years ago following an accident involving presenter Freddie Flintoff, and this new iteration aims to rebuild trust and excitement among the global fanbase.

Ramsay expressed his excitement about the announcement, stating that he is swapping the kitchen for the race track to lead this new line-up. His reaction during a test drive with The Stig highlighted his enthusiasm for the project. Fans on social media have largely responded positively, with many calling him the perfect choice for the role. Some humorously questioned whether the budget would allow for a censor machine, given Ramsay's famously foul-mouthed personality in the kitchen.

As the production moves forward, Gordon Ramsay also faces a busy schedule with other commitments. He is set to return to United Kingdom television in 2027 alongside Claudia Winkleman to revive the cooking competition series Hell's Kitchen. This dual focus on automotive and culinary television underscores his versatility as a media personality. The confirmation of the host marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Top Gear franchise, with all eyes now on the final selection of the co-hosts.