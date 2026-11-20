ITV has commissioned a 10-part Hell's Kitchen reboot set to air in 2027, with Gordon Ramsay and Claudia Winkleman hosting. The live series will feature celebrity contestants running a Michelin-standard restaurant for two weeks.

Gordon Ramsay and Claudia Winkleman will host a new UK reboot of Hell's Kitchen, ITV has confirmed. The 10-part series is set to return to UK screens in 2027, with first-look promotional images showing the pair together.

The show originally ran for four seasons in the UK, with Angus Deayton hosting the first three. Winkleman took over for Season 4. Winkleman and Ramsay did not overlap on the UK series because Marco Pierre White was running the kitchen by the time she joined. The new series will open a Michelin-standard restaurant for two weeks only.

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Celebrity Contestants Staff Michelin Restaurant

It will be staffed by 10 celebrity contestants who must deliver high-end dishes to diners night after night. The live event series will welcome 100 diners each night. Guests will include superstar visitors, the celebrity chefs' friends and family, as well as members of the public. Two new sous chefs and a maitre d will join the kitchen.

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They will offer the celebrities expert guidance, encouragement and support, pushing them to grow and reach their full potential throughout the series. Ramsay said: Hell's Kitchen is returning to the UK bigger, bolder, and 100% hotter than ever before. A brand-new restaurant, an all-star celebrity cast and culinary challenges that will push even the most confident cooks.

Hosts Describe High Stakes Live Format

He added: With live eliminations, sky-high stakes and no room for excuses, let me be very clear, every service will be a battle, and every plate will make or break their place in the competition. Winkleman said: I am very excited to be joining Gordon for the return of Hell's Kitchen. It's fast, thrilling and unpredictable live television.

I can't wait to guide our viewers through the heat of the kitchen and am really hoping he goes easy on them, and asks for toast. The commission was made by Katie Rawcliffe, ITV's director of entertainment, reality and daytime, and Louise Major, entertainment and reality commissioner. Mike Spencer-Hayter is the director of unscripted for Lifted Entertainment (ITV Studios). Lisa Edwards is the chief creative officer of Studio Ramsay Global.

Winkleman's signing has drawn attention amid reports she turned her back on the BBC. She posed proudly alongside Ramsay, 60, in new promotional snaps for the revamped show. Winkleman is 54. The reboot promises a high-pressure environment of a world-class kitchen for its celebrity lineup.

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The format combines live eliminations with the challenge of running a real restaurant for a limited two-week period.