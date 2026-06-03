Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares Returns with a New Season on Fox

Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares is returning to Fox with a new season, alongside other summer premieres. The new season will kick off with a two-hour premiere on July 21 at 8 p.m. on Fox. After the premiere, new episodes will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. beginning July 28. This season, Gordon Ramsay heads to the Midwest to revamp struggling restaurants.

Gordon Ramsay 's Kitchen Nightmares Returns with a New Season, Alongside Other Summer Premieres on Fox . The new season of Kitchen Nightmares will kick off with a two-hour premiere on July 21 at 8 p.m. on Fox .

After the premiere, new episodes will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. beginning July 28. This season, Gordon Ramsay heads to the Midwest to revamp struggling restaurants. He navigates owner resistance alongside challenges like health code violations and staffing issues. Studio Ramsay Global produces the series with FOX Alternative Entertainment, with Katy Dierks serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Fox also announced several other summer premieres alongside Kitchen Nightmares. Nation's Dumbest, a new celebrity competition series, launches July 15 at 9 p.m. Jack Whitehall hosts, with contestants including Hilaria Baldwin, Ice-T, and Steve-O. Game shows The 1% Club and The Quiz With Balls resume on Mondays beginning July 13, hosted by Joel McHale and Jay Pharoah respectively.

Kitchen Nightmares originally ran for nearly 100 episodes between 2007 and 2014 before returning to television in 2023 after a near decade-long absence. The most recent season focused primarily on restaurants in Louisiana. Fox has since renewed multiple Gordon Ramsay series, including Hell's Kitchen through Season 26, Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service for a second season, and Next Level Baker for seasons three and four. Kitchen Nightmares Season 10 arrives as part of a packed Fox summer slate.

Elsewhere, rival networks are also ramping up their summer programming, with ABC set to premiere a Dancing With the Stars spin-off, CBS preparing a new season of Big Brother, and NBC returning with America's Got Talent and American Ninja Warrior. The new season of Kitchen Nightmares is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the culinary world, with Gordon Ramsay's signature fiery personality and high culinary standards.

The series will continue to follow Ramsay as he works with struggling restaurant owners to turn their businesses around, while also navigating the challenges of the culinary industry. With the return of Kitchen Nightmares, Fox is offering viewers a unique blend of entertainment and education, making it a must-watch for foodies and non-foodies alike. The series is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment, with Katy Dierks serving as executive producer and showrunner.

The new season of Kitchen Nightmares is set to premiere on July 21 at 8 p.m. on Fox, with new episodes airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. beginning July 28. Fans of the series can also expect to see new episodes of other Fox shows, including Nation's Dumbest, The 1% Club, and The Quiz With Balls. The summer lineup on Fox is packed with a variety of shows, including celebrity competitions, game shows, and culinary reality series.

The new season of Kitchen Nightmares is a must-watch for anyone interested in food, business, or entertainment. With its unique blend of humor, drama, and culinary expertise, the series is sure to captivate audiences and leave them wanting more. The return of Kitchen Nightmares is a testament to the enduring popularity of Gordon Ramsay and the culinary world.

The series has been a staple of Fox's programming for years, and its return is a welcome addition to the network's summer lineup. With the new season of Kitchen Nightmares, Fox is offering viewers a fresh take on the culinary world, with a mix of humor, drama, and culinary expertise. The series is a must-watch for anyone interested in food, business, or entertainment, and its return is a testament to the enduring popularity of Gordon Ramsay and the culinary world.

The new season of Kitchen Nightmares is set to premiere on July 21 at 8 p.m. on Fox, with new episodes airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. beginning July 28. Fans of the series can also expect to see new episodes of other Fox shows, including Nation's Dumbest, The 1% Club, and The Quiz With Balls. The summer lineup on Fox is packed with a variety of shows, including celebrity competitions, game shows, and culinary reality series.

The new season of Kitchen Nightmares is a must-watch for anyone interested in food, business, or entertainment. With its unique blend of humor, drama, and culinary expertise, the series is sure to captivate audiences and leave them wanting more. The return of Kitchen Nightmares is a testament to the enduring popularity of Gordon Ramsay and the culinary world.

The series has been a staple of Fox's programming for years, and its return is a welcome addition to the network's summer lineup. With the new season of Kitchen Nightmares, Fox is offering viewers a fresh take on the culinary world, with a mix of humor, drama, and culinary expertise. The series is a must-watch for anyone interested in food, business, or entertainment, and its return is a testament to the enduring popularity of Gordon Ramsay and the culinary world





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