Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opens up about the emotional difficulty of delivering a father-of-the-bride speech during daughter Holly Ramsay's wedding to Olympian Adam Peaty on January 5.

Gordon Ramsay has officially become a grandfather for the third time as his daughter, Holly Ramsay, and her husband, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, welcomed their first child together in December 2025. The celebrity chef and his wife, Tana Ramsay, expressed immense joy and pride as they prepare to welcome the newborn baby girl into the family.

Holly Ramsay shared the heartwarming news on Instagram on Thursday, November 26, posting a tender message to her daughter. She wrote, You will forever be our beautiful baby girl and George baby sister. Thank you to all the Doctors, Nurses and Midwives who made sure we were safe, healthy and happy.

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The new arrival marks a significant milestone for the couple, who married earlier in January 2026 after a highly publicized and emotional wedding ceremony. Holly and Adam, who are now parents to a baby girl, have been eagerly anticipating this moment since sharing their pregnancy announcement last June.

Gordon Ramsay had previously expressed his excitement about the upcoming birth in June 2025 when Holly announced her pregnancy on Instagram. He commented, Congratulations to you both, sending lots of love Dad. I am going to be a very over excited grandad, especially this Christmas. The chef is known for his passionate approach to both his culinary empire and his family life.

The wedding ceremony in January provided a backdrop for Ramsay to reflect on the emotional complexities of fatherhood. Speaking on the U.K. program This Morning, the 59-year-old chef described the role of giving a speech on his daughter's wedding day as tough and emotionally demanding. He joked that upon reaching this milestone, he felt like a hot mess, highlighting the raw emotion inherent in the situation.

Despite the initial chaos, Ramsay confirmed that the speech itself was perfect and went well. He emphasized the necessity of being warm and emotional during such ceremonies, noting that it is a difficult gig for any parent. His appearance alongside his daughter Tilly provided a platform to share these personal insights with a wider audience.

Gordon Ramsay and his wife, Tana Ramsay, have established one of Hollywood's most recognizable families over nearly three decades of marriage. The couple shares five children, including daughters Megan and Matilda, as well as sons Jack, Oscar, and Jesse. With the addition of Holly Ramsay's new life chapter, the family dynamic continues to evolve as they navigate new roles.

Holly Ramsay, 26, and Adam Peaty, a professional athlete, have recently welcomed their first child, marking a significant milestone for the couple. Adam Peaty previously became a father to a son named George with a past partner in 2020. This new arrival represents the pro athlete's second child, expanding the family further.

Ramsay expressed his joy and pride in his daughter's marriage and new parenthood. He noted that Holly's announcement of her pregnancy brought him immense happiness, and he continues to support his daughter as she navigates this new phase of life. The focus now shifts to the new parents and their child, with Ramsay likely to adjust his role once again as a proud grandfather.

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The chef's excitement for this new chapter is palpable, as he balances his demanding career with his supportive role within his large family. The arrival of the new baby girl adds another layer of joy and anticipation to the Ramsay household.

Adam Peaty has spoken openly about the impact of fatherhood on his life. In a 2020 interview with the BBC, he stated that fatherhood is the most rewarding and brilliant thing he has experienced. He added that he makes decisions now based on how his son is going to perceive it and what matters in the long-term for him.

This new family addition follows closely on the heels of Holly and Adam's wedding, which took place in January 2026. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony that drew media attention and well-wishes from fans around the world.

Gordon Ramsay's journey as a father continues to be a central theme in his public life. His ability to balance his high-profile career with his role as a supportive parent resonates with many fans and family members alike.

As the Ramsay family welcomes their newest member, the chef remains focused on celebrating this special time. The arrival of the baby girl marks a new era for the family, filled with love, support, and new beginnings.

The news has been met with widespread congratulations from friends, colleagues, and fans of both Gordon Ramsay and Adam Peaty. The couple is expected to take some time to bond with their new daughter before returning to their respective public commitments.

This update marks a significant moment in the lives of Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty, as they step into their new roles as parents. The arrival of their baby girl adds to the rich tapestry of the Ramsay family story.

Gordon Ramsay's reaction to the news highlights his deep connection to his family. His excitement and pride are evident as he prepares to embrace his role as a grandfather once again.

The family's journey from wedding to parenthood has been marked by joy and anticipation. The new baby girl brings a fresh wave of happiness to the Ramsay household.

As the family celebrates this special occasion, all eyes remain on the new parents and their newborn daughter. The Ramsay family continues to be a source of inspiration and entertainment for their large fan base.

This update serves as a reminder of the enduring bonds of family and the joy that new life brings. The Ramsay family is ready to embark on this new chapter with open hearts and grateful spirits.

The arrival of the baby girl is a testament to the love and support that surrounds Holly and Adam. Their journey as parents has just begun, and the family is excited to see where it leads.

Gordon Ramsay's role as a grandfather is one he clearly cherishes. His comments about being an over-excited grandad reflect his genuine happiness for his daughter and her new family.

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The news of the birth has unified the Ramsay family once again. As they welcome the new member, they do so with the same love and warmth that has defined their relationships for years.

This moment is a celebration of life, love, and the continuation of the family legacy. The Ramsay family is proud to announce the safe arrival of their newest member.

As the sun sets on this special period, the Ramsay family looks forward to the future with hope and excitement. The arrival of the baby girl is just the beginning of a new and beautiful chapter.

The family's joy is shared by all who follow their journey. The news has brought smiles and congratulations from around the world.

This update captures the essence of a family united in love and celebration. The Ramsay family is ready to embrace the joys of parenthood and grandparenthood anew.

The new baby girl is already the center of attention for her loving family. Her arrival is a cause for celebration and a reminder of the preciousness of life.

As the family settles into their new routine, they do so with the support and love of their extended family and friends. The Ramsay household is a place of warmth and happiness.

This moment is a testament to the strength of the Ramsay family bond. Their journey continues to be a source of inspiration and joy for many.

The arrival of the baby girl is a significant event in the Ramsay family history. It marks a new era of love, laughter, and togetherness.

As the family celebrates, they look forward to the future with confidence and hope. The Ramsay family is ready to face whatever comes next, together.

This update is a celebration of the new life that has entered the Ramsay family. It is a moment of pure joy and gratitude for all involved.

The family's love for the new baby girl is evident in their words and actions. She is already a beloved member of the Ramsay clan.

As the family moves forward, they do so with the same passion and dedication that has defined them for years. The Ramsay family is a beacon of love and support.

This moment is a reminder of the importance of family and the joy that new life brings. The Ramsay family is proud to welcome their newest member with open arms.

The news of the birth is a testament to the enduring love and strength of the Ramsay family. They are ready to embrace this new chapter with hearts full of love.