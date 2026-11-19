Gordon Ramsay shares his secret final bucket list dream is driving a Formula One car after receiving a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has unveiled the final item on his personal bucket list. During a recent interview at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Ramsay disclosed his desire to drive a Formula One car. This revelation comes shortly after he received his star, marking a significant milestone in his career and personal life.

Ramsay Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Gordon Ramsay officially received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during this week's ceremony. The honor arrives at a pivotal moment, coinciding with his 60th birthday. It also commemorates 32 years since he moved to Los Angeles in 1994. Ramsay expressed deep gratitude for the recognition, calling it a true honor during the event.

Also read Gordon Ramsay becomes first British chef with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

The chef acknowledged several attendees who supported the ceremony, including Lisa Vanderpump, Joel McHale, and Kevin Frazier. He thanked the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for organizing the morning event. Ramsay later shared photos of the occasion on social media, reflecting on his long journey in the entertainment industry.

Dreaming of Racing a Formula One Car

Speaking with Variety at the event, Gordon Ramsay revealed his latest ambition. He stated that he is currently in talks with Formula 1 to get inside one of their cars. Ramsay noted that he earned his racing license earlier this year. He highlighted the strong relationship his family has with the sport, specifically mentioning Red Bull.

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Ramsay described the experience of driving around a track in a Formula One car as his dream. He mentioned Red Bull Racing as a potential partner for this endeavor. The chef emphasized that this goal is the last one remaining on his list. He appears confident that this ambitious project will soon become a reality.

Keeping the Plan Secret from Tana Ramsay

Despite his enthusiasm, Gordon Ramsay has not yet informed his wife, Tana Ramsay, about this plan. When asked by journalists how Tana might feel about the idea, he smiled and shared a secret. He admitted that he has not told her yet, keeping the information between himself and the press.

This playful secrecy adds a lighthearted tone to the announcement. It suggests that the project might involve significant risk or surprise. Ramsay's family was present at the ceremony to celebrate his achievement. Their support continues to be a central part of his public and private life.

Future Plans for Gordon Ramsay

Ramsay remains highly active in television and culinary ventures. He recently announced a third season for his acclaimed series. The show continues to follow elite chefs and restaurants around the world. His new reality series on Netflix also received positive updates after its February debut.

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His return to Fox has been confirmed with a locked-in date. Fans are eager to see his next culinary challenge. The combination of his TV success and new racing ambitions positions him for continued global influence. Whether he drives the Formula One car remains to be seen, but his preparation is underway.