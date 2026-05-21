Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Naked Landlord Caught on Security Footage in MichiganNaked Landlord Caught on Security Footage in Michigan Vehicle Fire at MTA Headquarters in Lower Manhattan Prompts EvacuationsVehicle Fire at MTA Headquarters in Lower Manhattan Prompts Evacuations Los Angeles Fire Department Truck Involved in Serious AccidentLos Angeles Fire Department Truck Involved in Serious Accident

Gordon Ramsay Plans Business Venture with Daughter Tilly

Celebrity News

Gordon Ramsay Plans Business Venture with Daughter Tilly
Gordon RamsayTilly RamsayCulinary School
📆5/21/2026 8:31 PM
📰DailyMail
39 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 36% · Publisher: 68%

Gordon Ramsay has revealed his plans to collaborate with his daughter Tilly on a business venture in the future. He was impressed by Tilly's culinary skills and her ability to stand on her own two feet during her training at the prestigious Ballymaloe Cookery School. Ramsay believes Tilly has a strong palate and would be a valuable investment.

Gordon Ramsay has revealed his plans to collaborate with his daughter Tilly on a business venture in the future. He was impressed by Tilly's culinary skills and her ability to stand on her own two feet during her training at the prestigious Ballymaloe Cookery School.

Ramsay believes Tilly has a strong palate and would be a valuable investment. He expressed that while business is tough today, he would consider investing in Tilly's future. He also shared that he was proud of Tilly for graduating university and for pursuing her passion for cooking. Ramsay emphasized the importance of hard work and dedication, stating that his children have to earn their way in the restaurant industry.

He also highlighted the importance of family and shared passion, stating that he and Tilly have a strong bond through their shared love for food. Tilly, in turn, expressed her gratitude for her father's support and shared that she enjoys collaborating with him. She believes their shared passion for food brings them closer together.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DailyMail /  🏆 86. in US

Gordon Ramsay Tilly Ramsay Culinary School Business Family

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gordon Ramsay and Tom Hiddleston pulled out of Celebrity Traitors, causing last-minute chaos for producersGordon Ramsay and Tom Hiddleston pulled out of Celebrity Traitors, causing last-minute chaos for producersDespite being offered a deal, TV chef Gordon Ramsay pulled out of the Celebrity Traitors last minute due to scheduling issues. Tom Hiddleston, 45, also pulled out for the same reason. Producers are frustrated as both have to cancel their appearances on the show to leave the line-up incomplete.
Read more »

Gordon Ramsay and Tom Hiddleston pulled out of Celebrity Traitors, causing last-minute chaos for producersGordon Ramsay and Tom Hiddleston pulled out of Celebrity Traitors, causing last-minute chaos for producersDespite being offered a deal, TV chef Gordon Ramsay pulled out of the Celebrity Traitors last minute due to scheduling issues. Tom Hiddleston, 45, also pulled out for the same reason. Producers are frustrated as both have to cancel their appearances on the show to leave the line-up incomplete.
Read more »

Gordon Ramsay Plans to Go into Business with Daughter TillyGordon Ramsay Plans to Go into Business with Daughter TillyGordon Ramsay, the celebrity chef, is excited about the prospect of working with his daughter Tilly in the future. After Tilly graduated from culinary school, Gordon was impressed by her palate and expressed his desire to work with her as part of a 'father-daughter duo.' He believes that business today is tough but Tilly is worth investing in, having proven she can stand on her own two feet.
Read more »

Gordon Ramsay and Tom Hiddleston pulled out of Celebrity Traitors, causing last-minute chaos for producersGordon Ramsay and Tom Hiddleston pulled out of Celebrity Traitors, causing last-minute chaos for producersDespite being offered a deal, TV chef Gordon Ramsay pulled out of the Celebrity Traitors last minute due to scheduling issues. Tom Hiddleston, 45, also pulled out for the same reason. Producers are frustrated as both have to cancel their appearances on the show to leave the line-up incomplete.
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-05-21 23:34:25