Gordon Ramsay Plans Business Venture with Daughter Tilly

Gordon Ramsay has revealed his plans to collaborate with his daughter Tilly on a business venture in the future. He was impressed by Tilly's culinary skills and her ability to stand on her own two feet during her training at the prestigious Ballymaloe Cookery School. Ramsay believes Tilly has a strong palate and would be a valuable investment.

Gordon Ramsay has revealed his plans to collaborate with his daughter Tilly on a business venture in the future. He was impressed by Tilly's culinary skills and her ability to stand on her own two feet during her training at the prestigious Ballymaloe Cookery School.

Ramsay believes Tilly has a strong palate and would be a valuable investment. He expressed that while business is tough today, he would consider investing in Tilly's future. He also shared that he was proud of Tilly for graduating university and for pursuing her passion for cooking. Ramsay emphasized the importance of hard work and dedication, stating that his children have to earn their way in the restaurant industry.

He also highlighted the importance of family and shared passion, stating that he and Tilly have a strong bond through their shared love for food. Tilly, in turn, expressed her gratitude for her father's support and shared that she enjoys collaborating with him. She believes their shared passion for food brings them closer together.





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