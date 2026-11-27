Gordon Ramsay's Petrus restaurant launches a £325 Christmas feast as his daughter Holly Peaty welcomes baby Daphne. Discover the lavish menu and personal news details.

Gordon Ramsay is celebrating a significant personal milestone while simultaneously driving up culinary costs at his London restaurant. The celebrity chef has been welcomed into grandfatherhood following the birth of his first grandchild. His daughter, Holly Peaty, delivered a baby girl named Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty at London's Portland Hospital. This family joy coincides with the launch of an extravagant festive menu at his Michelin-starred establishment, Petrus.

Diners at the Belgravia location face a steep price tag for the exclusive Christmas Day experience. The base cost for the meal is set at £325 per person. This figure excludes all beverages and does not include the mandatory fifteen percent service charge. When added together, the total bill for a single guest approaches £1,495. This pricing strategy reflects the high-end positioning of the restaurant during the peak holiday season.

Also read Gordon Ramsay Confirmed as New Top Gear Host for 2028 Reboot

The culinary menu represents a distinct departure from traditional British holiday fare. The restaurant has completely removed turkey from its offerings. Guests are instead presented with Aynhoe Park deer as the main course. This venison is paired with beetroot, blackberry, and Roquefort cheese to create a modern fine dining experience. The progression of courses includes sladesdown farm chicken parfait, lobster ravioli, and Cornish brill.

Beverage pairings are strictly separated from the meal cost and are offered at premium price points. Non-alcoholic options start at £90. Guests seeking specific wine selections must pay additional fees that scale with the prestige of the vintage. The standard wine pairing costs an extra £220. A premium option called The Connoisseur pairing adds £425 to the bill. The most luxurious tier, The Indulgence pairing, requires a hefty additional payment of £975.

Further exclusivity is introduced through supplementary food items. Oscietra caviar is available as an optional add-on for an extra £120. This item allows guests to customize their high-end meal with classic luxury ingredients. The menu concludes with a sorbet and chocolate mousse. Despite the high cost, the restaurant emphasizes the quality and innovation of its culinary team.

The birth of Daphne June marks a new chapter for the Ramsay and Peaty families. Holly Peaty, who is twenty-six years old and recently named host of the revived Top Gear series, shared the news on Instagram. She thanked the medical staff at the Portland Hospital for their assistance in the safe delivery. The newborn arrives on November 25, 2026. She joins six-year-old George, who is Adam Peaty's son from a previous relationship.

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Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana were present at the hospital to celebrate the arrival. They arrived carrying a bag of cupcakes from Lola's. Gordon expressed his pride in his daughter and new grandson. He described the birth as a perfect early Christmas present. The couple also welcomed their other children, seven-year-old Oscar and two-year-old Jesse, into the expanding family circle.

The Portland Hospital is a private maternity facility known for its luxury services. It is a preferred location for royals and high-profile celebrities. Birthing packages at this institution can cost up to £30,000. The facility provides comprehensive care and exclusive amenities. The choice of hospital underscores the status of the Peaty family.

This week has also been professionally significant for Gordon Ramsay. He was confirmed as the surprise new host of the television program Top Gear. The announcement came on the same day Daphne was born. Ramsay expressed enthusiasm for joining the legacy of the popular car show. He highlighted the continued success of his restaurant empire.

Petrus has retained its prestigious status in the 2026 Michelin Guide. Ramsay describes the dining experience as a blend of classic French cuisine and contemporary innovation. The restaurant is located in the heart of Belgravia. The festive menu aims to capture the spirit of the season through unique flavors. The absence of traditional staples challenges diners to embrace new tastes.

The juxtaposition of family joy and financial gain defines this period for the chef. While celebrating his role as a grandfather, he also maximizes the commercial potential of his brand. The high cost of the Christmas menu reflects the exclusivity associated with the Ramsay name. Diners are expected to pay a premium for the privilege of eating at Petrus.

Adam Peaty remains a central figure in this narrative. The Olympic swimmer supports his partner through the challenges of parenting. He has been estranged from his own parents during this time. The focus remains on the immediate family unit and their new addition. The couple has navigated a complex personal history to reach this moment.

The response from the public has been mixed regarding the pricing. Some viewers have commented on the steep cost of the festive feast. Others appreciate the culinary innovation and exclusivity offered. The decision to omit alcohol from the base price is a strategic move. It encourages guests to invest in higher-tier beverage packages.

As the holiday season progresses, Petrus will see a surge in reservations. The combination of Ramsay's media presence and the restaurant's reputation drives demand. The chef's dual role as a TV personality and restaurateur continues to blur. His influence extends across entertainment and the culinary world. The birth of his granddaughter adds a personal dimension to his public profile.

The narrative of Gordon Ramsay continues to evolve. He balances personal milestones with professional ambitions. The launch of the Christmas menu coincides with his new television role. This alignment of events creates a powerful brand moment. The chef's ability to leverage personal news for commercial gain is evident.

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Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty enters a world of privilege and attention. Her family's status ensures she will be in the public eye. The choices made by her parents and grandfather will shape her early life. The focus on luxury and excellence is a family trait. This legacy is passed down through both blood and business.

The culinary details of the menu highlight the chef's creativity. The use of venison and specific regional ingredients showcases his expertise. The removal of turkey is a bold statement. It invites diners to reconsider their expectations for Christmas dinner. The meal becomes an experience rather than just a meal.

The impact of the new menu on the restaurant's revenue is likely significant. The high price point targets a niche market of affluent diners. These customers value exclusivity and prestige. They are willing to pay for the Ramsay experience. The strategy aligns with the broader trends in high-end hospitality.

The personal joy of becoming a grandfather provides a counterbalance to the business aspects. Ramsay has spoken about the importance of family. This new role adds depth to his public persona. It humanizes the often intimidating image of the chef. The celebration of his daughter's new role as a mother is genuine.

The media coverage of these events has been extensive. The story of the new grandmother and the expensive menu has captured public interest. The timing of the announcements creates a sustained narrative. This coverage benefits both the personal lives and the professional ventures of the Ramsay family.

Looking ahead, the focus will remain on the integration of these new roles. Ramsay must balance his time between the restaurant and the television studio. The success of both ventures depends on his continued involvement. The birth of his grandchild adds a layer of responsibility and joy.

The festive menu will be available for a limited time. Diners must book well in advance to secure a table. The high demand ensures that the restaurant will be full throughout the holiday period. The experience is designed to be memorable and unique.

The story of Gordon Ramsay, his daughter, and his new grandchild is one of success and continuity. It reflects the intersection of personal life and public career. The high cost of the Christmas menu serves as a reminder of the commercial reality of fame. Yet, the personal joy of family remains the central theme.

As the year ends, the Ramsay family looks forward to the future. Daphne represents the next generation of this influential family. Her parents and grandfather are committed to her well-being. The combination of love and ambition defines their path forward.