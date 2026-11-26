Gordon Ramsay has been officially announced as the new host of the BBC show Top Gear. The celebrity chef replaces Jimmy Carr who pulled out and Freddie Flintoff who was injured. Fans and former hosts react to the surprising appointment and the show's return.

Jeremy Clarkson has publicly responded to the announcement that Gordon Ramsay is the new presenter of Top Gear. The original host shared his reaction on the social media platform X after news broke on Wednesday regarding the celebrity chef taking over the role. The reveal came shortly after reports confirmed that comedian Jimmy Carr had withdrawn from the project at the last minute.

Jeremy Clarkson Shares Brief Reaction

A fan directly asked Jeremy Clarkson for his thoughts on the surprising appointment of the sixty-year-old celebrity chef. The user praised Clarkson's Farm and asked for an opinion on Mr. Gordon Ramsay taking the helm. Jeremy offered a terse and witty reply that highlighted the different paths of the two television personalities. He stated that he opened a restaurant while Gordon is doing a car show.

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This response followed the opening of Jeremy's successful Cotswolds pub, The Farmer's Dog in Burford. He launched the establishment in August two thousand twenty-four to serve traditional meals using British produce. The brief comment left little room for further elaboration on his personal feelings about the new host.

Industry Colleagues Weigh In On New Host

James May, Jeremy's former co-host and friend, also acknowledged the news through a post on X. He commented that Gordon's involvement might improve the food quality at motorway services. Tiff Needell, the host of the original edition of Top Gear, celebrated the return of the program. He noted that it is good to have a show back that has entertained audiences for the past fifty years.

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Tiff Needell mentioned appearing on more episodes of the program than anyone except Jeremy Clarkson. When Needell joked about the math of racing drivers, Jeremy simply replied that it was racing driver maths. These interactions highlight the continued interest in the franchise from its most prominent alumni.

Jimmy Carr Withdraws From the Project

The decision to switch hosts came after Jimmy Carr stunned celebrities at a summer car show a few months ago. He candidly told his audience that he had landed the role to host the latest reboot of the series. The Eight Out Of Ten Cats presenter stated the deal was done and he was waiting to learn who would be his sidekick.

Although it was unclear if he had signed a formal contract, Carr was firm about being the new star. When BBC Studios announced Gordon Ramsay at five pm yesterday, Carr was left stunned. His famous friends, whom he had shared his news with in August, were also surprised by the change.

Richard Hammond Declines to Return

Former Top Gear host Richard Hammond told BBC Radio Four's PM program that he had been asked to return for the new series. He explained that he does not want to drag the show back to what it was. This decision resulted in him declining the invitation to join the new lineup.

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BBC bosses are overjoyed to have landed such a big name to host the show. This acquisition is particularly significant after the program was in crisis four years ago. The broadcaster aims to bring fresh energy and ambition to create something thrilling for a new generation.

Gordon Ramsay's History With The Show

Gordon Ramsay will replace Freddie Flintoff, who suffered horrific injuries in two thousand twenty-two. Flintoff was driving an open-topped three-wheeled Morgan Super 3 that flipped over at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. Gordon is very familiar with the show, having appeared in two thousand two, two thousand six, and two thousand seventeen.

In two thousand seventeen, Gordon served as the Star In A Reasonably Priced Car. He drove a Chevrolet Lacetti around the Top Gear track in one minute and 46.3 seconds. This performance earned him a respectable seventh place on the leaderboard. He has just under a hundred luxury sports cars and holds a racing licence.

His collection includes various Ferraris, a McLaren Senna, and a two hundred mph sixty-seven five LT. His most recent purchase was a red Ferrari F four zero for an estimated four million pounds. He stated his love affair with cars began as a child near Silverstone.