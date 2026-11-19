Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay becomes the first British chef to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles during an emotional ceremony.

Gordon Ramsay made history on Wednesday in Los Angeles by becoming the first British chef to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 60-year-old celebrity chef was visibly moved during the ceremony, describing himself as speechless at the honor. He stood beside his new star on the famous walkway alongside actor Joel McHale and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump. His wife Tana, 52, and daughter Tilly, 25, were also present to support him throughout the event.

Gordon Ramsay Star Ceremony Details

Ramsay admitted that the moment overwhelmed him emotionally, stating he had never been at a loss for words before. He joked about his morning anxiety, recalling that he woke up thinking it was actually happening. The chef wiped away tears as he posed next to the star, which is the 2,864th installed since the Walk of Fame opened in 1961. He expressed deep gratitude to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for recognizing his career in leading restaurants and training culinary talent.

Also read Famed celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Family Tributes and Future Milestones

The ceremony served as a family celebration despite several members being unable to attend. Ramsay paid tribute to his daughter Holly, who is currently days away from giving birth to her first child with husband Adam Peaty. He shared a humorous anecdote about his wife Tana worrying whether to leave the ceremony if Holly went into labor. He also acknowledged his son Jack, who is serving with the British Armed Forces, and his daughter Meg, who is a serving police officer. His sons Jesse and Oscar, along with Tilly, were thanked for keeping the household energetic.

Advertisement

Lisa Vanderpump Praises Ramsay Character

Restaurateur and television personality Lisa Vanderpump highlighted the contrast between Ramsay's famous on-screen temper and his actual personality. She described him as kind, generous, and sentimental, noting that his success has not changed his core nature. Vanderpump remarked that he is a genuinely nice man who makes the people around him better. Her comments provided a warm perspective on the chef's personal character amidst his professional achievements.

Ramsay Fitness and Next Level Baker Launch

The unveiling of the star occurred just one day before the second-season premiere of Ramsay's latest Fox series, Next Level Baker. This event follows his recent celebration of his 60th birthday, where he shared a shirtless photo showcasing his fit physique. He maintained a disciplined diet consisting of protein shakes, scrambled eggs, and small portions of chicken or fish. His followers praised his fitness in the comments, with many expressing admiration for his health and appearance. Ramsay promised to personally polish the stone of his new star every week.