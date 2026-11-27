Gordon Ramsay celebrates becoming a grandfather to baby Daphne June as Top Gear host, while his London restaurant Petrus offers a £1,495 festive feast for guests.

Gordon Ramsay is experiencing a dual celebration this week, welcoming his first grandchild while preparing to charge premium prices for a Christmas lunch at his Michelin-starred London restaurant. The celebrity chef and new host of Top Gear saw his daughter Holly Ramsay, 26, give birth to a baby girl named Daphne June on Thursday, November 25, 2026. Simultaneously, his high-end eatery Petrus in Belgravia is offering a lavish festive menu that costs guests up to £1,495 per head, a sum Gordon is set to profit from during the holiday season.

Petrus Festive Menu Costs and Course Details

The Christmas lunch at Petrus features a set menu priced at £325 per person, which excludes beverages and does not include traditional turkey or Christmas pudding. Guests can choose from non-alcoholic pairings starting at £90 or the Indulgence pairing at £975, pushing the total bill to nearly £1,495 when adding a 15 percent service charge. Additional items like Oscietra caviar incur a £120 supplement, while wine pairings range from £220 for the Premium option to £425 for the Connoisseur tier.

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The six-course meal replaces the traditional poultry with Venison from Aynhoe Park served with beetroot, blackberry, and Roquefort. Other courses include Sladesdown farm chicken parfait with caviar, lobster raviolo with finger lime and scallops, and Cornish brill with brassica and Vin Jaune. The dessert selection features a black truffle apple sorbet with Calvados followed by chocolate crémeux with hazelnut.

Top Gear Appointment and Family Celebration

Gordon Ramsay was confirmed as the new host of Top Gear on the same day that his daughter welcomed the newborn, adding professional acclaim to his personal joy. Holly Ramsay announced the birth of her first child with husband Adam Peaty, 31, via an Instagram post on November 25, 2026. She thanked the medical staff at the prestigious Portland Hospital and acknowledged baby Daphne June, who arrives as the sister to George, Adam's six-year-old son from a previous relationship.

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Gordon and his wife Tana Ramsay, 52, traveled to the Portland Hospital with their son Oscar, seven, bringing cupcakes to celebrate the birth. The couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Jesse, were among the first relatives to meet the newborn. Gordon shared an image of the new parents on Instagram, referring to the birth as a perfect early Christmas present and signing off as Grandpa and Grandma.

Portland Hospital and Exclusive Birth Location

The birth took place at the Portland Hospital, a private maternity facility known for charging packages up to £30,000 and hosting high-profile figures like Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie. The hospital provides luxury amenities including champagne, afternoon tea, and 24-hour room service, with celebratory meals featuring lobster and foie gras served on silver platters. Adam Peaty remains estranged from his own parents, who have not yet commented on the arrival of the new grandchild.

Future Implications for the Ramsay Family

Gordon Ramsay has retained his second Michelin star at Petrus, which is listed in the 2026 Michelin Guide as a fine dining destination in central London. The chef's role as the new Top Gear host expands his media presence beyond culinary television, complementing the success of his restaurant business and the recent expansion of his family. As a new grandfather, Gordon joins Tana and their children in supporting Holly and Adam Peaty as they navigate life with baby Daphne.