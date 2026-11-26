Gordon Ramsay replaces Jimmy Carr as the lead host of BBC's Top Gear, launching a 2028 reboot alongside Guz Khan after years of hiatus since Freddie Flintoff's crash.

BBC has officially confirmed that Gordon Ramsay will take the wheel as the new lead host of the iconic television series Top Gear. The announcement comes after comedian Jimmy Carr was forced to withdraw from the role at the very last minute. Ramsay, a 60-year-old chef and automotive enthusiast, is scheduled to lead a brand-new lineup of presenters when production begins in 2028. The confirmation marks a significant return to form for the long-running car show, which has been in limbo since 2023.

Ramsay Replaces Carr Following Last Minute Exit

The casting decision was finalized shortly after Jimmy Carr stepped away from the project due to unforeseen circumstances. Ramsay reacted to the news with visible excitement while participating in a drive around the race track alongside the anonymous driver known as The Stig. During the test drive, the culinary star shouted his approval, declaring that Top Gear is back and expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming return. This development sets the stage for a major revival of the franchise, with filming expected to commence globally across various locations in the near future.

Also read ‘Top Gear’ Sets 2028 Return — With Gordon Ramsay as Host

Guz Khan Poised to Co-Host New Series

Comedian Guz Khan has emerged as the front-runner to serve as co-host alongside the newly appointed lead. Khan, who is 40 years old and known for his role in The Gentlemen, will join Ramsay in guiding viewers through the automotive adventures. This pairing aims to blend Ramsay's deep mechanical knowledge with Khan's comedic timing. The duo will replace the previous team that was axed following a series of production challenges. Their collaboration represents the core of the reboot's new direction for the upcoming season.

Ramsay Automotive Credentials and Racing History

Ramsay brings extensive experience to the role, having competed on racing tracks numerous times and holding a valid racing license. His personal car collection is valued at more than £4.5 million, including a recent purchase of a red Ferrari F40 for an estimated £4 million. He has appeared as a guest on Top Gear three times previously, appearing in the first series in 2002, the eighth series in 2006, and the 23rd series in 2016. These appearances have demonstrated his genuine interest in automobiles and his ability to handle high-performance vehicles on public roads and tracks.

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Richard Hammond Declines Role to Ensure New Direction

Former host Richard Hammond recently revealed on Radio 4's PM programme that he was also approached to lead the new series. Hammond explained that he turned down the offer because he does not want to drag the show back into its previous era. He acknowledged that past incidents involving Freddie Flintoff and his own near-fatal crash were significant factors in the show's hiatus. Hammond stated that the program needs to go in a different direction, citing the huge changes in the global car industry. He expressed support for Ramsay, noting that chefs generally appreciate cars, and emphasized that the BBC should be doing a car show right now.

Fan Reactions and Upcoming Television Schedule

Fans have reacted positively to the casting news on social media, with many calling Ramsay the perfect choice for the role. Viewers have joked about the potential for a higher budget for the censorship machine given Ramsay's famously foul-mouthed nature. Despite the humor, many agreed that the announcement signals a promising revival of the series. In addition to his duties on Top Gear, Ramsay has a packed schedule ahead, including a return to UK television in 2027 to revive Hell's Kitchen alongside Claudia Winkleman. The show will return to its home base at the Top Gear Test Track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey for its epic adventures and daring tests.