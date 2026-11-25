Gordon Ramsay leads the new Top Gear team in a major BBC revival. Filming begins in 2027 with the iconic Stig returning. Read about the show's future.

British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has officially been confirmed as the lead presenter for the highly anticipated revival of the legendary motoring program Top Gear. The BBC announced this major casting decision, marking a significant return to television for the Michelin-starred personality after a hiatus of nearly four years since the show was last active.

Core Details of Top Gear Revival Announcement

Ramsay will head an all-new presenting team, although the BBC has stated that co-presenters are yet to be announced at this stage. The network confirmed that the iconic anonymous test driver known as The Stig will also make a return to the series. This announcement addresses long-standing fan speculation regarding the future of the franchise following the production pause that occurred after a serious filming accident in December 2022.

Also read ‘Top Gear’ Sets 2028 Return — With Gordon Ramsay as Host

Ramsay's Personal Connection to Automotive Culture

The celebrity chef shared a personal statement explaining his deep-rooted passion for automobiles, citing his childhood near the Silverstone racing circuit as the spark for his lifelong interest. Ramsay described climbing over fences to sneak into races, a memory that fueled his appreciation for motor sport, design, and engineering. He emphasized that the new series aims to capture the unexpected excitement and controlled chaos that defined the original shows while bringing fresh energy for modern audiences.

Previous Appearances and Driving Credentials

Ramsay is not entirely new to the Top Gear format, having appeared as a guest presenter on three separate occasions. During his previous contributions, he demonstrated his driving abilities in the Star in a Reasonably Priced Car segment. His performance on the leaderboard placed him seventh, showcasing a competitive edge and skill that likely contributed to his selection for the permanent host role in this major comeback.

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Production Schedule and Filming Locations

Production for the new episodes is scheduled to take place across the United Kingdom and various international locations in 2027. The iconic Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey will continue to serve as the central hub for the series. This location has been the traditional home for the show since its modern revival premiered in 2002, following the original run that ended in 2001.

Impact of the Andrew Flintoff Accident

The hiatus began in December 2022 when former cricketer and presenter Andrew Flintoff sustained serious injuries during a filming accident at Dunsfold Aerodrome. This event led to a complete pause in production for the relaunched series, which had otherwise run successfully for two decades. The four-year gap has built significant anticipation for the program's return, with Ramsay stepping into the role to restart operations and renew viewer engagement.