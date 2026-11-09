Gordon Ramsay Celebrates 60th Birthday With Wife Tana at Luxury Awards

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay marked his 60th birthday alongside wife Tana at the Walpole British Luxury Awards in London, showcasing his fitness regime.

Gordon Ramsay celebrated a significant personal milestone alongside his wife Tana Ramsay at the prestigious Walpole British Luxury Awards in London on Monday. The renowned chef, who observed his 60th birthday on Sunday, shared a child-free evening with his spouse of 29 years at the event hosted at The Dorchester Hotel. The couple arrived looking elegant and coordinated, setting the tone for a night of high-end celebration in the capital.

Ramsay Couple Style At Dorchester Event

Gordon Ramsay dressed in a sharp black suit complete with a matching shirt and tie, presenting a classic and sophisticated appearance suitable for the black-tie occasion. Tana Ramsay, who is 52 years old, matched her husband's aesthetic choice by wearing a dazzling black gown. The mother-of-six opted for a figure-hugging, glitzy dress that she paired with black lace stilettos, drawing attention to her glamorous look. The pair appeared more in love than ever as they navigated the evening's festivities together at the upscale venue.

Also read Chicago Bears Cornerback Kyler Gordon Suffers Injury Against Buccaneers

Celebrity Guests And Social Media Buzz

Other notable figures attended the bash, including singer Paloma Faith, who posed for photographs with the TV chef. Paloma Faith turned heads in a black dress, styling her blonde locks in voluminous curls during her appearance at the hotel. Prior to the awards ceremony, Gordon Ramsay had taken to social media to mark his birthday, posting a shirtless selfie to Instagram. In the black and white snap, he displayed his sculpted physique with a bodysuit rolled down to expose his chest, captioning the post with enthusiasm for reaching this new decade.

Extreme Fitness Regime And Diet Plan

Following the image that garnered numerous compliments from followers praising his form, details of Gordon Ramsay's health routine emerged. The chef maintains his fit physique through a simple, portion-controlled diet that includes a hearty protein shake in the morning and scrambled eggs for lunch. For dinner, he typically consumes chicken or fish, preferring to eat smaller portions throughout the day rather than adhering to three main meals. This approach has transformed his lifestyle significantly since he lost around four stone in his early forties.

Advertisement

Training Routine And Past Accidents

Gordon Ramsay dedicates substantial time to fitness, starting his mornings at 5:30 am with short runs, mobility exercises, and core strength training. He engages in intense weekend workouts, including long bike rides with his wife Tana, sometimes covering up to 60 miles over the Surrey hills. His dedication led him to compete in half-marathons, full marathons, triathlons, and Ironman events. However, his love for cycling faced a halt after a near-fatal bike accident in 2024 left him with severe bruises, though he returned to riding quickly afterward.

Family Details And Upcoming Schedule

The celebration occurred shortly after Gordon Ramsay highlighted his physical achievements, emphasizing his vow to never slow down. The couple is proud parent to six children: Megan, who is 28, twins Holly and Jack who are both 26, Tilly at 24, Oscar who is seven, and Jesse who is two. As the Ramsays continue to balance their public careers with family life, their presence at the Walpole British Luxury Awards highlighted their enduring status in the British luxury and culinary sectors.