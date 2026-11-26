Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was pictured rushing to Portland Hospital as his daughter Holly Ramsay and Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Daphne June.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, sixty years old, was photographed arriving at London's Portland Hospital on Thursday to meet his first grandchild. This visit follows the recent birth of his daughter Holly Ramsay's first child with her husband, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty. The event marks a significant personal milestone for the renowned cooking instructor and television personality.

Baby Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty Arrival

The infant girl, named Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty, was born on November 25, 2026. The new parents, both twenty-six-year-old influencer Holly Ramsay and thirty-one-year-old Olympic champion Adam Peaty, announced the welcome of their daughter via an Instagram post. They described her as their beautiful baby girl and the younger sister to Adam's six-year-old son, George. The couple expressed deep gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and midwives who ensured the safety and health of the mother and child during the delivery.

Also read Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay Welcome Daughter Daphne June

Gordon Ramsay Grandfather Announcement

Gordon Ramsay shared his joy on social media by uploading a photograph of Holly, Adam, and baby Daphne shortly after her cesarean birth. In his caption, he welcomed Miss Daphne and congratulated the couple, referring to the newborn as a perfect early Christmas present. This announcement signifies that Ramsay is finally a grandfather for the first time, joining him as the father of six children with his wife Tana.

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Wedding Context and Family Tensions

The path to this happy family expansion followed a complex timeline for the couple. Holly Ramsay announced her pregnancy in June, only six months after marrying Adam Peaty in December 2025 at Bath Abbey. Their wedding had previously been surrounded by controversy, specifically regarding a rift between Adam and his family. This tension escalated when Adam uninvited most of his relatives, a decision linked to his mother, Caroline, not being invited to Holly's hen do. Further drama occurred during Adam's stag weekend in November 2025, when his brother Jamie was arrested over allegations of sending aggressive threats.

Top Gear Hosting and Future Events

This week has been particularly momentous for Gordon Ramsay, coinciding with his professional confirmation as the new host of the BBC's Top Gear. He will lead a brand-new lineup of presenters in 2028, replacing Jimmy Carr who was forced to withdraw at the last minute. Comedian Guz Khan is currently the front-runner to co-host the reboot, which is expected to begin filming next year. Meanwhile, family celebrations continue as Adam's sister Bethany is due to give birth to her third child in a few weeks.