Gordon Ramsay celebrates his first grandchild with his daughter Holly Ramsay-Peaty and swimmer Adam Peaty. The newborn girl, Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty, was born in late November 2026.

Gordon Ramsay has officially welcomed his first grandchild following the birth of his daughter, Holly Ramsay-Peaty, and her husband, Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty. The celebrity chef expressed overwhelming joy upon learning the news, describing himself as a very excited grandfather-to-be. His daughter confirmed the arrival of their newborn baby girl on Instagram on November 26, 2026, sharing the moment with followers across social media platforms.

Holly Ramsay-Peaty posted a heartfelt announcement revealing the name of her first child: Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty. In her message, she expressed deep gratitude to the medical team that assisted in her delivery. She thanked the doctors, nurses, and midwives for ensuring the safety and health of herself and the newborn during the birth process.

Also read Gordon Ramsay Announces Arrival of Granddaughter as Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty Welcome First Baby

Gordon Ramsay's Initial Walk of Fame Warning

Ramsay had previously hinted at the impending arrival of his grandchild during a speech on November 18 at his Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood. At that time, he revealed that his daughter was just a few days away from giving birth. He told the audience that the Ramsay household was about to get bigger and welcomed the news of the upcoming arrival with visible excitement.

During the ceremony, Ramsay joked about the possibility of Holly going into labor while traveling to attend the event. He recalled a conversation with his wife, Tana Ramsay, who asked whether he or Tana should return home if Holly's water broke. Ramsay humorously suggested they should bring Holly to the ceremony instead, even joking that she could give birth on the airplane.

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A New Chapter for the Celebrity Chef

Following the birth, Ramsay took to media outlets to discuss the nickname he hopes his granddaughter will use for him. He revealed that he intends to be known as Papa G. The chef also made a lighthearted reference to his recent Hollywood recognition, stating that he would be Papa G with a star in Hollywood. This comment directly referenced his induction onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame just days prior to the birth.

Ramsay has a long history of sharing family milestones with the public, often highlighting the support of his wife and children. His excitement over becoming a grandfather aligns with his previous statements about his family growing. The chef's openness about his personal life has made his family well-known to fans of his television shows and culinary ventures.

The Parents and Their Growing Family

Holly Ramsay-Peaty and Adam Peaty have been open about their journey to parenthood. The couple tied the knot in England on December 27, 2025. Adam Peaty is an English Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer who has represented his country in multiple international competitions. Their union has been a high-profile subject in both sports and entertainment news since their wedding.

In her Instagram post, Holly Ramsay-Peaty also mentioned another child, noting that Daphne would be George's baby sister. This confirms that the couple already has a son named George. The post emphasized the family's unity and the joy they feel with the addition of their second child. Ramsay's comment about being an overexcited grandad highlights his enthusiasm for his expanding family tree.

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Upcoming Family Milestones and Celebrations

Ramsay mentioned that he would be a very overexcited grandad, especially during the upcoming Christmas season. This comment suggests that the first Christmas for the newborn family will be a significant celebration for the Ramsay clan. The chef's excitement reflects his deep connection to his daughter and her new role as a mother.

As the Ramsay family navigates this new chapter, their story continues to captivate fans worldwide. The combination of Gordon Ramsay's culinary fame, Adam Peaty's sporting achievements, and the personal milestones of their children creates a unique narrative in the public eye. The family's recent announcements provide a glimpse into their private lives while maintaining their public personas.