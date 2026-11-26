BBC confirms Gordon Ramsay as the new Top Gear presenter. The chef replaces Jimmy Carr, who withdrew from the role, bringing fresh energy to the rebooted car show.

BBC Studios has officially confirmed that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will host the rebooted version of the popular automobile program Top Gear. The broadcaster made the appointment public on Monday, positioning Ramsay as the central figure for the new series. This decision marks a significant leadership shift for the franchise, which has undergone several transformations since its original run ended.

The appointment follows the withdrawal of comedian Jimmy Carr from the hosting position. Carr had previously confirmed in August that he secured the role and was awaiting news regarding his co-hosts. However, sources indicate that Carr withdrew from the project in recent weeks. The reasons cited included scheduling conflicts that would interfere with filming scheduled for next year. Some insiders expressed surprise, noting that Carr should have known about these clashes when he initially agreed to the job.

Also read ‘Top Gear’ Sets 2028 Return — With Gordon Ramsay as Host

Ramsay replaces Freddie Flintoff, who suffered severe injuries in 2022. Flintoff was driving a Morgan Super 3 during filming at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey when the vehicle flipped. The accident left Flintoff with critical injuries, forcing the production to pause. The network eventually sought a new presenter for the reboot after the production could not proceed with Flintoff.

Gordon Ramsay brings a substantial history with the program to this new role. He appeared in the first series of the modern era in 2002. He also participated in 2006 and 2017 as a guest on the Star In A Reasonably Priced Car segment. His familiarity with the show's format and its emphasis on unexpected entertainment makes him a suitable candidate for the reboot.

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In 2017, Ramsay drove a Chevrolet Lacetti around the track. He completed the lap in one minute 46.3 seconds. This time earned him the seventh position on the leaderboard. His deep involvement in automotive culture supports his transition from television chef to car show host. Fans expect him to bring similar ambition to the Top Gear reboot.

Ramsay maintains a passion for high-performance vehicles. He holds a racing license and owns nearly a hundred luxury sports cars. His collection includes multiple Ferraris, such as a 1990s F355 GTS. He also owns McLarens, including the Senna and the 675LT. His most recent acquisition was a red Ferrari F40, which cost an estimated £4 million.

He also owns a Porsche and several Aston Martins. This extensive garage reflects his long-standing interest in cars. His commercial success demonstrates his ability to merge automotive culture with his culinary brand. He launched Ramsay's Garage, a high-end culinary experience at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Tickets for this experience cost £25,000.

The decision to replace Jimmy Carr may be linked to past controversies. Carr has faced scrutiny over past comments made on shows with Russell Brand. Brand was later convicted of sexual offenses. Clips from a 2007 episode of The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year have circulated widely on social media.

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In that episode, Carr made jokes about guests Noel Fielding and Lily Allen. He questioned why Fielding was wearing a cape, referencing Jack the Ripper. He also made lewd comments about Lily Allen. While no wrongdoing is alleged against Carr, these moments have drawn criticism in recent years.

BBC executives may have viewed these past remarks as poor optics for a family-friendly reboot. The network is keen to present a positive image with the new series. Sources suggest that the controversy may have influenced the final decision to pivot to Ramsay. The network reportedly found Ramsay to be an irresistible offer after Carr changed his mind.

Former host Richard Hammond also addressed the changes. He stated that he was asked to return for the new series. However, he declined the invitation. Hammond explained that he did not want to restore the show to its previous format. He aims to let the new era evolve independently.

Ramsay expressed enthusiasm about the new role in a statement. He described his love for cars as starting in childhood near Silverstone. He recalled sneaking onto the track to watch races. He believes the new series will capture the spirit of chaos and surprise that defined the show's best moments. He stated that Top Gear has always been about the unexpected, surprising, entertaining, and just the right amount of chaos. He wants to build on that spirit for a new generation.