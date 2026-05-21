Gordon Ramsay and Tom Hiddleston Pull Out of Celebrity Traitors

Gordon Ramsay and Tom Hiddleston have pulled out of the new Celebrity Traitors series at the last minute due to scheduling conflicts, leaving producers frustrated. The show is currently filming in the Scottish Highlands.

Gordon Ramsay pulled out of the new Celebrity Traitors series at the last minute due to scheduling conflicts , leaving producers frustrated. The TV chef had been offered a deal to join the show, which is currently filming in the Scottish Highlands.

Tom Hiddleston, 45, also pulled out for the same reason, causing further chaos for producers. One show source told the Daily Mail that Ramsay had other TV work commitments that prevented him from participating. Producers are disappointed that both Ramsay and Hiddleston had to back out, as they believe the duo would have drawn more international interest to the show.

The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, is a high-stakes game that favors deception and betrayal, often uncloaking the darker side of a contestant's nature. The show's format, which sees 21 famous faces playing games to win £100,000 for a chosen charity and 'Traitors' secretly sabotaging them while trying to avoid being exposed and 'killed', is notorious for provoking blazing rows between contestants and encouraging even the closest of friends to backstab each other.

The BBC has increased the budget for the upcoming series as the stars landed in Inverness via planes and private jets, while last year, many contestants were said to have travelled on the train. The Traitors has been a smash hit for the BBC, with 15.4 million viewers watching the finale last year. The show has also given a boost to the careers of fan favorites such as Alan Carr and Joe Marler.

Each contestant will receive a flat fee of £40,000 for the series, a major pay cut for many of them, but a testament to how desperately they want to be on the show. The Daily Mail has revealed that some in this year's line-up are 'terrified' of how they will appear in the final edit and pressure is already being put on the BBC to ensure they will come off 'positively'. The BBC has been contacted for comment





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Celebrity Traitors Gordon Ramsay Tom Hiddleston Scheduling Conflicts BBC Claudia Winkleman Deception Betrayal High-Stakes Game

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