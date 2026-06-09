Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing End 16-Year Feud to Co-Star in New BBC Cookery Show

Gordon Ramsay and his former protégé Marcus Wareing have reconciled after a 16-year public feud, teaming up for a new BBC Two daytime cooking series. The show, produced by Ramsay's company and hosted by Wareing, will film later this year. Their partnership, once extremely close with Ramsay serving as best man, fractured over a 2008 legal dispute regarding their joint restaurant Pétrus. Wareing previously described mental torture but now says the conflict was ultimately beneficial, driving him to find his own path. The series aims to combine home cooking with inspiring human stories.

After nearly two decades of public animosity, celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and his former protégé Marcus Wareing have reconciled and will co-star in a new BBC cookery series.

The feud, which lasted approximately 16 years, saw Wareing once declare he hoped never to speak to Ramsay again. The reconciliation began with an amicable dinner in 2023, documented by a social media photo. The upcoming BBC Two daytime show, produced by Ramsay's production company and hosted by Wareing, is set to start filming later this year. Ramsay described the concept as a blend of home cooking and human stories, celebrating the kitchen as the heart of the home.

Their relationship history is complex: Ramsay was best man at Wareing's 2000 wedding and godfather to his child. They worked together for 15 years, including at the Aubergine restaurant and their joint venture, Pétrus, which earned two Michelin stars. The partnership fractured in 2008 when Wareing sought to take over the Berkeley Hotel location, leading to a legal dispute. Ramsay retained the Pétrus name while Wareing opened his own restaurant at the hotel.

In past interviews, Wareing detailed the intense emotional toll, describing mental torture and near-physical confrontations. However, he later reframed the conflict as beneficial, stating it pushed him to discover his own ambitions beyond trying to fill Ramsay's shoes. Wareing retired from restaurant ownership last year but continues as a judge on MasterChef: The Professionals. The BBC has not announced an official title for the series. The Daily Mail sought comment from Ramsay's representative





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