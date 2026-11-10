Gordon Ramsay Accused of Force-Feeding Waiter a Canape at Walpole Awards

Gordon Ramsay allegedly force-fed a waiter a canape at the Walpole British Luxury Awards at London's Dorchester hotel, drawing criticism from a guest.

Gordon Ramsay, the chef known for his fiery temper and colourful insults on his reality TV shows, is accused of force-feeding a waiter a canape at an awards ceremony this week. The incident took place at the Walpole British Luxury Awards at The Dorchester hotel in London's Mayfair, according to a report by Richard Eden. Ramsay, the Hell's Kitchen star who turned 60 this week, was pictured with his wife Tanya at the event.

The waiter, who appeared to be Asian and in his late 20s, was serving cone-shaped canapes during the cocktail reception before the ceremony. Ramsay was offered a canape from the tray, which the waiter held with both hands. Instead of eating it, the chef reportedly pushed it into the mouth of the startled waiter.

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How the Canape Incident Unfolded at The Dorchester

Ramsay reportedly forced a canape into the mouth of a waiter during the cocktail reception at The Dorchester, an incident witnessed by a guest. The waiter was serving canapes from a tray held in both hands when the chef took one from him.

The waiter said he was afraid of dropping the tray, so he had no option but to eat the canape. According to the account, Ramsay did not ask him beforehand whether he wanted the canape or whether he had any allergies or special dietary requirements.

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Before walking away, Ramsay gave the waiter a thumbs-up with both hands. The waiter, whose mouth was full, was unable to respond to the gesture.

Guest Criticism and the Spokesman Response

A guest at the event described the behaviour as appalling and very disrespectful toward the waiter. The guest said they were flabbergasted that Ramsay could treat someone in that way.

The waiter, who does not want to be named, said he was embarrassed because staff are not supposed to eat while serving guests. He added that he did not understand why Ramsay had acted in that way.

Ramsay was honoured with The Visionary award at the ceremony, which recognises those whose skill and ambition transform their industry and the landscape of British luxury. A spokesman for Ramsay declined to comment on the canape incident and instead criticised the reporter for writing about the chef's behaviour, saying the evening was a joyful celebration of British brands, creators and makers.

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