Gordon Monson: Utah QB Devon Dampier does Scalley — and Hemingway — proud with a perfect regular season
Morgan Scalley and the Utes completed an unbeaten regular season with a 52-28 win over West Virginia. But the Utes aren't done yet, writes Gordon Monson.
As the final seconds slid off the clock, a wildly favorable 52-28 score beaming into the dark night, Morgan Scalley allowed himself a sigh and a grin, an expression forming across the coach’s face that signaled a mix of pride and achievement.
It was a familiar face, one he’d worn 22 years before, but this one a fraction less … ebullient. He was a player back when he flashed the original, after Utah finished an unbeaten 2004 season. Perfection suited the young safety, and he reveled in it, in everything — the sweat, the effort, the focus, the determination — that went into it. Flawlessness this time, for a middle-aged coach, was sweet, but just a bit different.
Incomplete.
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