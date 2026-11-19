The undefeated Utes keep finding ways to win, and the ride under Morgan Scalley and Devon Dampier has been as entertaining as it gets.

It was no big surprise when the College Football Playoff rankings were released this week and Utah, for the second consecutive time, sat in the No. 2 position.

Why wouldn’t the Utes be there, tucked in all snug between Georgia and Alabama? No good reason. Some might say a one-point win over Arizona wasn’t all that impressive, not as magnificent as a blowout victory would have been. Au contraire, mes amis.

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Blowouts are a common occurrence. How often do you see a team, against a quality opponent on that opponent’s home field, fly in the same day and battle back and forth, fighting through adversity — some of it self-imposed, some of it not — and an array of spectacular oddities in an explosive game on a late night, showing a kind of competitive integrity that is only revealed under extreme duress? Not so common.

And the Utes this season are anything but common. A lot of folks thought they would be good. But not like this. Not this good.

And the way the Utes are winning puts darn near everyone watching in a state of wonder. Either because their offense is imaginative, their defense convincing enough, or because their wins over their toughest competition — BYU at home and Arizona on the road — have been clutch, gripping and nothing short of a gas to take in.

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Utah, in so many words, places its fans and observers of all kinds on the edge of a canyon wall, their feet dangling over a 2,000-foot drop, with a strong wind blowing against their backs, leaving them completely entertained, even as they question whether survival is at hand. You want thrilling and cool and calm under fire?

How about the Utes trailing at the half against BYU and then charging through the last two quarters, shutting down and shutting out a team that had put 20 points on them over the first two quarters, while going on to grade road with two crucial touchdowns for the win. Led by a quarterback, Devon Dampier, who scored two touchdowns on the ground and threw two scores through the air. Scorsese or Nolan or Tarantino couldn’t script it any better.

And then that same quarterback scored two touchdowns on the ground and passing for two more against the Wildcats in one of the most exhilarating, ebbing-and-flowing college football games of the year. That contest featured rocket shots and runs to daylight — Daniel Bray rushing for nearly 200 yards himself — every one of which was necessary to keep the Utes’ undefeated season alive, including the game-punctuating 70-yard TD bomb from Dampier to Creed Whittemore.

That moment, that play pushed everyone back in their seats, not unlike the dude in sunglasses sitting directly in front of a loudspeaker in that old Maxell cassette commercial, the one in which his long hair, his necktie, his drink and a nearby lampshade blew backward as though hurricane-force winds were whipping his entire body. If you know, you know. Point is, these Utes are more than competitively effective and efficient — they’re exciting, engrossing, enjoyable to watch.

In all my many years of covering college football, this team might be the most fun of any I’ve seen. A measure of the credit for that must go to first-year head coach Morgan Scalley, who has yet to taste defeat as the Utes’ lead dog, and his coordinators Kevin McGiven and Colton Swan.

But it is his players — Dampier foremost among them, what with his whirling dervish runs and his clutch passes on the run, and a number of less-featured teammates as well — who make it all go. Ten straight wins without a blemish throw down quite a dramatic statement, as does that No. 2 national ranking.

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All of it coming in an unpredictable season in which a whole lot of really good teams with a whole lot of talent have been tripped up by one opponent or another. Utah also could have planted its collective face somewhere along the line, but it hasn’t. Instead, the Utes have stepped up, as Dampier put it, “when it mattered most.

” And the quarterback is a big reason for that, not just on account of the results, but also the way he plays. It’s disciplined and structured, practiced and planned out, but that’s not the way it looks. No, it looks like he’s pulling all this out of his pocket, making it up as he goes, drawing it up in the backyard with his buddies and then winging it from there.

That’s what makes what the Utes are doing so … what’s the word, delightful? Ridiculous? Mirthful? Comical?

Refreshing? It simply appears as though they’re out there, following the lead of their QB, living life, winning games, making merry, having fun. Big-time football should be fun, even if it is a billion-dollar business, with some of the players now making millions. Most of those players started playing the game as kids because, back then, it was what the Utes are making it now.

Dampier also has repeatedly said that it’s work, and there’s work yet ahead. In the regular season, that includes TCU on the road and West Virginia at Rice-Eccles, and thereafter a probable trip to the Big 12 championship game in Arlington, Texas. There, the Utes likely will face either Texas Tech or — get a load of this — BYU. The show, the entertainment, the thrills, the action, the grins and giggles just keep on coming.

And it’s the kind of show that’s worth remembering because, as we said back at the beginning here, it’s not common. It’s anything but.