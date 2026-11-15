Gordon Monson: In an unbelievable football finish, Utah’s Utes embrace perfection, still

Utah survived a wild, back-and-forth 40-39 thriller at Arizona, finding one more improbable way to win and keep its undefeated season alive at 10-0.

And so, Utah’s undefeated season lives on. By the width of … what’s this, graphene? I didn’t even know what graphene was until I searched out the thinnest material in the world.

Apparently, it’s a single carbon atom sheet, thousands of times thinner than paper. Which is to say, Utah took its 10th victory, this one at Arizona, 40-39. Man, oh, man. How to describe this game?

Also read What TJ Metcalf, Cooper Ranvier and Javin Gordon Said After Tennessee’s Win Over Texas A&M

It felt like a topsy-turvy brawl played by a pack of your neighborhood pals on the expanse of grass behind the family house of your childhood buddies Bucky and Bobby and Billy. And Bobby and Billy and Bucky happened to be just a little better, a little faster, a little more amazing than everyone else on the block, on that lawn. And Bobby was played by Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita.

Bucky and Billy were Utah QB Devon Dampier and running back Daniel Bray. Everyone else, while playing their important parts, blurred into the background. The drama here went back and forth, and back and forth again, and again and again. It got to the point in the second half where riveting competition transformed into absolute absurdity.

Glorious absurdity. And in the midst of it all, Utah managed to do what almost no team does in college football anymore, not this season — it stayed perfect, at 10 and 0. A single loss is no shame. There are highly placed teams in the College Football Playoff rankings that have two losses.

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It mattered little that the Utes were forced to fly in on the morning of the game on account of a national ground stop, or that they had to play on the other guys’ home field, or that they fell behind early and often, and late and often, or that they turned the ball over three times, or that they possessed the ball almost eight minutes less than the Wildcats did. What mattered was the one-point margin at the end.

In the aftermath, Morgan Scalley stared into a camera and said: “That’s what a top 25 matchup should look like. ” What a match it was — between the two aforementioned quarterbacks and a running back who put on a memorable performance. Fifita passed for 356 yards, with three touchdowns. Dampier threw for 204 yards and two scores.

He also ran for 100 yards and two more TDs. And Bray? He gained 197 yards, averaging just shy of 11 yards a pop, with a touchdown. All told, Utah rolled up a total of 500 yards; Arizona got 415.

But it’s not just the stats that stood out, it was the way they were earned, the manner and order in which they happened. This thing deserves something I usually avoid — a blow-by-blow recap. Dismissing that would be like tearing the detailed plot out of a great film or novel. Even if you saw the entire deal firsthand, rubbing your eyes in disbelief the whole way, reliving it is worth the full go.

Arizona scored a touchdown on its first possession, swerving down the field with efficiency and effectiveness. On that initial drive, Fifita evidenced right from jump that Dampier wasn’t the only diminutive-and-dangerous QB on the field. The Utes came back with a field goal. When the Wildcats bumped ahead, 14-3, the Utes answered with a touchdown via Dampier’s speedy dance to the left front edge of the end zone.

Utah got another touchdown, an 18-yard pinball rush by Dampier, punctuating an impressive long drive before the break, most of that downfield move revealing every bit and piece of Dampier’s acumen and ability, giving Utah the halftime lead. The Ute defense gave up plenty of yardage to that point, but was, true to its form, physical over stretches, building forceful resistance at least here and there, as both the minutes churned on and the Utah offense churned forward.

But the third quarter started horribly for the Utes, Dampier errantly pitching to Bray, the ball bouncing loose at their own 17-yard line, covered by Arizona. A few plays later, Fifita drilled a TD throw, and Utah trailed again. A 59-yard run by Bray then went to the Arizona 4-yard line, and Dampier started to run, then flipped a pass to Byrd Ficklin for a touchdown and another lead.

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It mattered not at all that Utah had an offensive tackle illegally downfield on the play. Ticky-tackle call, right? It went uncalled. This was fun, wild stuff.

Dampier subsequently powered the Utes down the field again, but he spun a deep ball to Hunter Andrews that was ripped away from the tight end for an interception at the Arizona 1-yard line. Take a breath. A 68-yard Fifita bomb to the Utah 22 put the Wildcats in position for a counter score, which the quarterback made certain with a beauty of a throw for the TD; Arizona went up, 28-24. Take another breath.

Dampier next flung a 30-yard bloop ball on the run to Braden Pegan, who caught the soaring pass over his shoulder and fell out of bounds, for a first-and-goal at the Arizona 10. A sack, an incompletion, a Utah timeout, a false start, an incompletion followed, leading to a field goal. Take 10 breaths.

Utah’s defense sacked Fifita for a huge loss, forcing a punt deep from the Wildcats’ own goal line, and following a penalty, that all enabled the Utes to start their next possession from Arizona’s 37-yard line. A minute later, a Bray run put the Utes up five, 33-28, and a 2-point conversion failed. This was getting ridiculous, ridiculously fantastic to watch. And it got more that way.

A fumbled punt by Utah ended up in the hands of Arizona at the Ute 17. A sack, a short run stop, and another sack by the Utes defense led to a field goal that shortened Utah’s favorable margin to 33-31, with 8:09 remaining in the fourth quarter. What was left to have happen? A 33-yard run by Bray … but next, a punt.

Then … what’s this? … a Fifita 62-yard launch to the Utah 22, a Fifita run to the 12, a Fifita run for a first down, a Fifita touchdown pass and a Fifita 2-point conversion for a 39-33 Wildcats lead with 3:13 on the clock. NBD. A 70-yard Dampier TD pass to Creed Whittemore gave the Utes their 40-39 margin with a couple of minutes left.

What could possibly come next? A graphene-thin — yeah, I looked it up — Utah victory, that’s what. But it might as well have been a mile wide. Dampier ended the football spectacle, which played past midnight, with a fitting benediction, a proper coda: “The back and forth … when it mattered, our team stepped up. ” Make that the ascending step of an undefeated team.