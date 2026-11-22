BYU escaped Kansas with a triple-overtime victory, but a sloppy performance could cost the No. 10 Cougars with the College Football Playoff committee, writes Gordon Monson.

Let’s start this durn thing off with a question. Did BYU just lose a game it won in triple overtime? Perhaps. Whoever concocts such probabilities or improbabilities at this stage of the season said that the Cougars, with a victory on Saturday against Kansas, had an 83% chance to make the College Football Playoff.

But that’s not the way the college postseason works. It comes down to the opinion of a bunch of playoff committee members who huddle up and decide for themselves and for everybody else who gets included and who doesn’t. Often, almost always, those decisions are based on the same criteria used for an evening-gown competition — a blend of what committee members’ eyes behold and the way biases bend their minds.

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If beauty really is in the eyes of the beholders, beauty is not what BYU provided on this occasion. Yeah, the Cougars went ahead and won 31-29, beating a Jayhawks team that is the embodiment of mediocrity, a team that now sits at 4-7 overall and 2-6 in the Big 12. There was a big ol’ but, then, attached to such a slim victory — and nobody knows with exactness how this group of judges feels about, well, anything.

Whether BYU’s No. 10 spot in the CFP rankings will suffer and slip after such a showing will be determined and announced by said committee on Tuesday night. But a whole lot of folks watching on a national ABC telecast might not have been all that impressed with the way the Cougars made mediocrity look like a real threat in this game.

“The game was a nail-biter,” Kalani Sitake said. “There were moments when we could have just given up when things weren’t looking great for us. ” There were a lot of those moments. He added: “We had mistakes.

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Taking care of the football is key. We have to be better with that. ” Said tight end Walker Lyons: “It was a crazy game, a gutsy win.

” More plainly put, BYU tripped all over itself here, fumbling, stumbling and bumbling on offense, trailing 6-3 at the half, settling for field goals when touchdowns would have dressed the effort up, taking a 10-point second-half lead, then giving it away, making boneheaded coaching decisions at key moments, curling up in a ball when aggression was the better move, and simply not looking the part of a highly ranked team. Already, the Cougars had lost two games — one against a really good opponent, one against a substandard foe.

They had scraped by competition that a great team would have blown off the field. And against Kansas, they appeared over stretches as though they had every intention of losing a game they had to win to keep their postseason dreams alive. You — and the committee — can give them credit for having the focus and fortitude to win one-score games. Saturday’s squeaker was their sixth such triumph this season.

And you can blame them for making winning a lot more difficult than it had to be. As mentioned, the offense at times was a mess — unreliable, mistake-prone, inefficient and ineffective. It was also boring. The Cougars barely gained 100 yards in the first half.

In the second, they outscored the Jayhawks in regulation, 20-17, in part because the defense picked off two passes. A Raider Damuni interception came early in the third quarter, leading to a field goal. A subsequent Tausili Akana pick set up two key follow-up plays — a Bear Bachmeier throw to Jojo Phillips for a first down at the Kansas 20-yard line and a Bachmeier touchdown run. That made it 16-6, BYU.

That was a decent moment. Kansas came back to erase that margin, aided as it was by the Cougars’ soft coverage, which essentially yielded the field to the Jayhawks offense.

Then, when BYU’s defense sent the house to disrupt quarterback Isaiah Marshall, he lofted the ball into the end zone for a fourth-down TD pass that knotted the score, with four minutes remaining. BYU took over, moving the ball downfield on LJ Martin and Preston Rex and Bachmeier runs, all the way to the Kansas 16.

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From there, with 41 seconds left on the clock, instead of trying to score a touchdown and put the game away, the Cougars played scared, purposely fiddling and faddling around, setting up a 37-yard field goal attempt into the wind by Matthias Dunn. Bad, bad coaching decision. Bad, bad idea. Bad, bad result.

As the final seconds slid away, so did Dunn’s kick. If you didn’t see that attempt, picture in your mind’s eye the worst snap hook you’ve ever hit with your driver off a tee. I broke my driver once. The clubhead cracked off and flew farther than the ball.

That’s what this looked like. Overtime ensued — Kansas got a touchdown, BYU got a touchdown, 23-all.

Second overtime — BYU got a touchdown, and forced by rule to go for a 2-point conversion, the Cougars failed. Kansas got a TD, and failed on its conversion, 29-all.

Third overtime, which amounted to a 2-point showdown, again by rule — Kansas failed; Marshall was pressured by safety Faletau Satuala. BYU converted on a pass from Bachmeier to Phillips, and won. Sort of. Sitake complimented his coaches, said they did a fine job, said he was happy with the whole team.

And he called Kansas a “really good” team. His nose didn’t expand Pinocchio-style and blow through a nearby window when he said it.

“We’re just trying to find ways to win,” he said. They won the game, all right. Now, the Cougars are left to see if that victory tastes like defeat on Tuesday night.