LJ Martin's full return gives BYU a major offensive boost as the Cougars chase a College Football Playoff spot, writes Gordon Monson.

LJ Martin is back. The running back is back. Like, actually back. Think about what that means for BYU, a team that has been operating without its best offensive player since Oct. 3, when he had his ankle wrenched early in the TCU game.

Yeah, he played a bit against Utah and in the first half against Baylor, but in neither of those showings was he himself. He is that, it is said, at long last. Kalani Sitake indicated as much after BYU inexplicably barely edged Kansas on Saturday, declaring that his star, in so many words, would be a full go heading into the Cougars’ final regular-season game against Cincinnati at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday.

Also read BYU beats Kansas 31-29 in triple overtime, keeps CFP hopes alive

Every team has injuries and must find a way to get by. But Martin was a different kind of missing person. He was a missing MVP. BYU, without him, was like a train without its locomotive.

He gained 1,305 yards a season ago, averaging 5.5 yards a carry and scoring 12 touchdowns. He wasn’t just a running back; he was the very soul of a team. Now, that renewed soul could carry meaning beyond just what the score is against the Bearcats, and beyond that, if BYU were to qualify for the Big 12 championship game. It might make it easier for the Cougars to gain an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff.

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Committee members who do the evaluating and selecting for the CFP supposedly keep track of which top players are available for a team and which are not. As the old camera commercial said it, perception is everything. Martin, the real one, makes the perception of BYU much more favorable, even if the Cougars’ recent overall performances have not.

Against the Jayhawks, Martin hauled the rock 25 times for 127 yards and a touchdown run in which he sprinted left, fired forward toward the end zone, was grabbed at his restored ankle by a Kansas tackler, and lunged across the goal line, his body going parallel to the ground in order to get the ball where it needed to be. In that game, it was uncertain whether he had already progressed to a state of that pristine condition Sitake said he would attain by next week.

Despite that touchdown run and that yardage gained, Martin, to my eyes, wasn’t quite there yet. He averaged 5.1 yards a pop and had a long scamper of 23 yards. All good by most measures. But based on what Martin has shown in his past, when he’s whole, there’s more there.

And that’s a compliment to the senior, who is the reigning Big 12 offensive player of the year. Without Martin being his normal self, and with him standing on the sideline without pads, without a jersey, without a helmet, BYU’s offense has lurched. The Cougars got their win over Notre Dame, some way, somehow, and as the subsequent weeks have played out, that victory has seemed more and more a miracle.

Look at BYU’s offensive-total-and-rushing-yards numbers since Martin was hurt: Against TCU: 216 total yards, 154 on the ground, 3.5 yards per play. Against Iowa State: 506, 177 on the ground, 8.3 yards per play. Against Notre Dame: 360, 121 on the ground, 5.4 yards per play. Against UCF : 373, 116 on the ground, 5.5 yards per play.

Against Arizona State: 283, 47 on the ground, 4.7 yards per play. Against Utah: 391, 119 on the ground, 6.1 yards per play. Against Baylor: 312 yards, 189 on the ground, 4.3 yards per play. Against Kansas : 381, 208 on the ground, 5.2 yards per play.

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In half of those games, quarterback Bear Bachmeier was BYU’s leading rusher. In one of them, the Cougars’ top runner gained just 20 yards. BYU ranks 10th in the latest CFP poll. But in NCAA statistical rankings, BYU is 62nd in total offense, 46th in rushing offense, 45th in scoring offense, and 83rd in passing offense.

All of that has been adversely affected by Martin’s absence. Even if offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick hadn’t based his entire attack plan on the running back in the lead-up to the 2026 season, his designs most definitely included a truckload of LJ. That plan was hijacked on that rainy night in Fort Worth, gone with the bend, wiped out when Martin headed offline and over a long haul into rehab.

The Cougars have patched the thing together all-quilt-like with Preston Rex, Sione Moa, who’s had his own unfortunate battles with injury, and fresh-faced others, some of them perhaps with bright futures, but their futures are not now. Roderick has been forced to depend more than was originally hoped for on Bachmeier. It can be correctly argued that BYU should have hit the portal hard during the offseason, dialing in on a tested, experienced backup. That’s now dust in the wind.

Whether the Cougars can regain what was initially intended for their offense — to pound on opposing defenses, punishing and wearing them out with heavy doses of physicality, allowing Martin to do his thunderous business, and then knocking that resistance off balance with dashes of passing — at this late stage is yet to be seen. But after weeks of waiting, the time to find out, with potential grand opportunity still ahead, has finally come.

And Martin is back, back where he was meant to be — at the center of it.