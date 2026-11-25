Utah and BYU could both reach the College Football Playoff, but the Cougars might need their biggest rival to win the Big 12 championship first.

Among the various potential College Football Playoff scenarios — and, at present, there are more than a few — one involving Utah and BYU stands out in a most preposterous way.

It’s almost unimaginable, but worth imagining, anyway, because it’s likely to happen. If Utah beats West Virginia on Friday night, it finishes the regular season undefeated. But even if it doesn’t, it’s already qualified for the Big 12 championship game and in all probability the CFP. That leaves the Utes playing for three things in their home finale against the Mountaineers: 1. pride, 2. momentum, and 3. a quest for history.

Also read BYU's Probability to Rematch Utah in Big 12 Title Game

If Utah brings the curtain down on the regular season unbeaten, it will mark the third time a Ute team has achieved that since 2004. The first was the best Utah outfit of all time, in my opinion, a team, fittingly enough, in which Morgan Scalley played a pivotal role on as a defender and team leader. The Utes will want to win because … quite plainly, that’s what they do this year.

Why let an opponent not as good as them blemish an otherwise perfect record, especially at Rice-Eccles the day after Thanksgiving? No good reason. Not sure how much time any of the players spend thinking about previous Utah teams that shone before them, back before they were born, back when they were taking naps on blankets spread out on the floor at preschool. But these young fellas do indeed have a chance to make history, so there’s that.

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If they don’t currently care much about their college legacy, they will one day. Maybe it’s better for them to put that whole thing on the shelf for now, and come back to it after their work is done. Either way, staking a claim to greatness, whether from a viewpoint squarely in the present or one looking back from the future, rests on them working their wonders in extra games now. Beat West Virginia, complete a regular-season run at 12-0.

Beat West Virginia and then — in all likelihood — Texas Tech in the Big 12 title game, complete a pristine conference-championship season worth hanging a big banner over. Beat West Virginia, Texas Tech, and a few opponents in the CFP, complete an ascension to Utah football immortality, a memory that will last throughout their lifetimes. OK, so how is BYU wrapped up in any of that?

It’s like this: If Utah were to play Texas Tech in the league title game in Arlington and beat the Red Raiders, not only would the Utes head to the playoff, the Cougars would, too — assuming, of course, they beat Cincinnati at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday afternoon. One complication in that most probable scenario would be if the Utes happened to lose to Tech.

Not only would it besmirch their heretofore flawless conference-championship season, but it would likely bump BYU out of the playoff. There are outside influences that might muddy that configuration, but such an outcome would be a good bet.

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There’s a chance the Big 12 could get three teams into the playoff — and it can be argued that it should get three teams in — but given the biases that exist on the playoff committee in favor of certain other conferences, that chance is fat. Possible, but fat. Hence, what does that leave the Cougars — and all of their fans — with?

An odd situation, a strange new rooting interest, where they would be strong-armed into becoming the biggest Utah fans on God’s now-crimson-colored earth. They might even transform into bigger Utah fans than loud-and-proud Ute fans themselves. Oh, the irony of it all, and, for them, the indignity of it. Picture it in your mind’s eye.

Blue-clad Cougars, BYU fans who trace their devotion back to great-great-grandpa Parley, who started up the family rooting tradition from his spread in the middle of a Utah County peach orchard a century ago, cheering their guts out for the Utes, barking over and over, “A Utah fan am I, sir … ki-yi! … Go Utes!!! ” Now that is an upside-down, world-ending, armageddon-igniting football scenario. A preposterous scenario worth hoping for.