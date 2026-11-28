Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown was interviewed by police regarding Lord Mandelson's alleged leak of sensitive information to Jeffrey Epstein. Key details on the investigation and Mandelson's ambassador role.

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown was formally interviewed by detectives investigating Lord Mandelson over allegations that the politician leaked sensitive government information to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The interview places Brown among other senior New Labour figures questioned during the ongoing Metropolitan Police probe into Mandelson's conduct. This development adds significant pressure to the investigation surrounding Mandelson, who has consistently maintained his innocence regarding any wrongdoing.

Scotland Yard launched its formal investigation into Lord Mandelson in February after the US Department of Justice released files revealing the close ties between the politician and Epstein. These documents, referred to as the Epstein Files, highlighted Mandelson's previous interactions with the convicted sex offender during his time as Business Secretary. The Metropolitan Police arrested Mandelson on suspicion of misconduct in public office, an action taken after evidence surfaced suggesting he passed confidential material to Epstein.

Also read Lord Mandelson Interfered in Labour Reshuffle as Ambassador

Lord Mandelson, aged 73, has not been charged with any offence to date. Police officials have indicated that he is not expected to be interviewed again until next year. The investigation remains active as authorities examine the extent of information shared and the potential breach of public trust. Mandelson has consistently denied any misconduct throughout the duration of the inquiry, even as new details emerge regarding his diplomatic conduct.

Gordon Brown has publicly stated that he deeply regrets hiring Lord Mandelson into his cabinet when he served as Prime Minister between 2007 and 2010. Brown was the head of government when Mandelson was appointed as Business Secretary, a role in which the peer allegedly engaged in the conduct under investigation. Brown's expression of regret underscores the political fallout from the revelations regarding Mandelson's associations and the integrity of the Labour government during that era.

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The timing of Brown's interview suggests that investigators are examining the broader network of individuals who may have been aware of or involved in the alleged information leaks. Other senior figures from the New Labour era were also interviewed during this phase of the probe. This collective questioning aims to establish a comprehensive timeline of events and communications involving the key players, ensuring a thorough understanding of the context surrounding Mandelson's actions.

Recent disclosures, now being called the Mandy Files, have revealed that Lord Mandelson allowed his lobbying firm, Global Counsel, to retain lucrative financial stakes while he served as UK Ambassador to America. Mandelson was appointed to this diplomatic post in December 2024 under the leadership of Sir Keir Starmer. However, he was sacked from this role several months later after details of his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein were made public through the released files.

The internal documents show that Mandelson held a large financial stake in Global Counsel at the time of his appointment to Washington. The firm engaged in lucrative financial dealings in China, including advising TikTok, which created potential conflicts of interest. Mandelson was expected to sell his shares upon announcement of the ambassadorial role to avoid such conflicts, but he failed to do so. He reportedly told the government that the firm had not made an offer commensurate with the fair value of his shares.

Lord Mandelson sought advice from a director of Global Counsel for a speech he was scheduled to deliver in September 2025. The unnamed advisor suggested using warmer language towards China, to which Mandelson replied that he would soften the lecture on the subject. This interaction highlights the ongoing influence of his lobbying interests on his official diplomatic duties. The files indicate that he maintained these shares despite explicit requirements to dispose of them.

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Furthermore, Mandelson attempted to organize an under-the-radar meeting with an adviser to President Donald Trump and a member of his lobbying firm while serving as ambassador. This meeting took place with the tacit acknowledgment of the UK Government, which decided to apply a light-touch approach to vetting his potential conflicts of interest. The details emerged from 85 pages of files that had previously been withheld from public view.

These revelations have intensified scrutiny on the appointment processes within the Labour government. The UK government began releasing internal files in batches earlier this year in response to pressure to disclose how Mandelson secured his position. The combination of the Epstein investigation and the Mandy Files creates a complex narrative of alleged misconduct and ethical breaches at the highest levels of British politics, affecting public trust in both the previous and current administrations.