Gophers Summer Splash Live Tracker: Commits, Top Visitors, Latest Updates

Minnesota is gearing up for its most important stretch of the high school recruiting calendar.

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck walks onto the field before the game against the Buffalo Bulls at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images Minnesota has been red-hot on the recruiting trail in May, but its most important stretch of the high school recruiting calendar is about to begin. P.J. Fleck and his staff call their official visit season " ," and the first of two weekends kicks off this weekend from May 29 to May 31. Here's a live tracker of everything you need to know.

Eli Diane, DL Kason Clayborne, LB Uncommitted prospects Kevin Ferrygood, WR Jordan Walley, CB Carlos Ferguson, WR Ma'atoe Moe, DL Wed. May 27, 1:35 p.m. — Rose announces Gophers and USF as final two choices Hailing from Jackson, Tennessee, Rose was originally scheduled to visit Missouri State after Minnesota and USF, next month, but it now appears that his recruitment is down to the Gophers and Bulls.





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