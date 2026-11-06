GOPAX Halts Trading and Withdrawals After Hacking Threat

GOPAX halted trading, deposits and standard withdrawals after an emailed hacking threat and said it would move all crypto assets into cold storage.

South Korea’s GOPAX suspended trading, deposits and standard withdrawals after a hacking threat, with manual withdrawals available through support. South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX suspended trading, deposits and standard withdrawals Friday after receiving an email threatening a hack, according to local newspaper Kyunghyang Shinmun.

GOPAX said it plans to transfer all crypto assets to offline wallets to protect users following a series of leaks and hacking incidents affecting financial institutions. Its notices cited financial regulators’ recommendations. Customers can still request withdrawals through GOPAX’s support center, but the exchange warned that manual verification and approvals could delay processing.following the $6.3 billion Binance hack. South Korean exchanges must keep at least 80% of customer crypto assets in cold storage.

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Financial Supervisory Service data previously showed that GOPAX held 80.54% of user assets offline at the end of September, near the required minimum.at 130 of 555 financial companies reviewed nationwide. The regulator also identified GOPAX operator Streami and crypto exchange Prabang among 16 companies involved in earlier security incidents, prompting plans for tighter cybersecurity oversight. South Korean exchange Prabang also suspended services after detecting abnormal withdrawals from its hot wallet on Oct. 24. The exchange reported about 100 million won in losses,Zoltan Vardai