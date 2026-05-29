GOP showdown: Battle for Congressional District 40 heats up

GOP Congresswoman Young Kim is being challenged by Democrats — and one prominent Republican.

In Congressional District 40, which will stretch across eastern Orange County into the Inland Empire under the newly drawn congressional map, the incumbent Congresswoman Young Kim is trying to hold onto her job.

Calvert, a MAGA Republican, may have quickly assessed that he had no chance of getting reelected in the newly drawn Congressional District 41. The new map revealed that the district will move out from the Inland Empire to cover much of LA County with Democrat-leading constituents. As Kim and Calvert have been blasting the airwaves -- in an apparent competition to prove who's more favored by President Donald Trump -- polls have shown the two candidates are neck and neck.

Democratic challengers are also hoping that Kim and Calvert would split the Republican vote, making room for them in the top-two spots ahead of the November general election. When Kim was first elected in 2020 -- the same year then-President Trump lost his reelection effort to Joe Biden -- she positioned herself as a moderate, being fiscally conservative while supporting DACA recipients' path to citizenship.

Six years later, the congresswoman is boasting her connection with Pres. Trump, calling herself a"proven fighter who will stand with President Trump to deliver a bold America first agenda.

" The incumbent supports voter ID laws, saying California should also require voters to present photo identification at polling places. She supported the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which would require people to show proof of citizenship to register to vote. Calvert, a Corona native, has survived a few scandals, including an ethics complaint, and two previous redistrictings during his 30 years in Congress.

And he hopes to do it against -- despite having to move to a different district and challenge a fellow Republican. Calvert says he's a better Republican than Rep. Kim for Congressional District 40 because of his sonority and local roots. The longtime congressman supports lower taxes, aligned with Pres.

Trump's agenda. He signed the Taxpayer Protection Pledge to oppose any tax increases. The staunch Republican, however, was historically more moderate on same-sex marriage and DACA. While he was against the idea of allowing LGBTQ people to join the U.S. military, Calvert voted in favor of Respect for Marriage Act, which codified federal protections for same-sex marriages.

The former firefighter for the Orange County Fire Authority is a more moderate Democrat who supports border security for preventing drug and human trafficking. While he says he wants more border agents, he pledges to seek overnight and accountability for ICE operations. The Democratic candidate supports reproductive freedom and protecting Affordable Care Act or Obamacare. He also wants"common sense gun control" to require universal background checks for all gun sales.

As a working mom, the Democrat says she supports making health care more affordable while reducing prescription drug costs. She also wants to reduce taxes on working families while prioritizing the needs of middle-class Americans.. Among 500 likely voters, 20% said they supported her, landing her in third place after Calvert and Kim this month.





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