GOP senators rally around new DHS proposal targeting sanctuary cities: 'Should pay a price'

Republican senators signal support for pulling CBP officers from sanctuary city airports as Mullin says the proposal is still actively being considered.

Maine Democrats decide fate of Senate candidate dogged by explosive allegationsVance refers Tim Walz, Minnesota attorney general to DOJ for criminal investigation over state's alleged fraudLA mayoral race heads to November runoff as Karen Bass faces Mamdani-style socialistChurch cans patriotic staple on Biden’s posh vacation enclave — pastor says tradition ‘doesn’t cut it’ Platner’s ‘living on the sea’ claim dismantled by critics as financial docs paint a different picture Democrat who led #MeToo charge stays silent as accusations emerge against Senate hopeful Graham Platner Obama-appointed judge who blocked Trump birthright citizenship order strikes again, throws out visa overhaulDemocrats extend Platner 'grace' despite abuse allegations after Kavanaugh reckoningGraham Platner's Maine primary faces scandal amid Bernie Sanders' supportMaine GOP lawmaker sounds alarm on Platner's 'dangerous' policiesFederal prosecutors accuse California of blocking voter roll auditConservatives are found to be happier than progressivists, psychologist assertsSome GOP senators backed consequences for sanctuary cities after DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin proposed pulling CBP officers from airports in those jurisdictions.

floated a proposal to pull Customs and Border Protection officers from airports in jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. , R-S.C. , told Fox News Digital.

"I think they should pay a price for what they do. I agree with what he’s doing.

" Mullin has framed the proposal as a response to sanctuary cities that are limiting or refusing cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and disputes over immigration enforcement funding. Markwayne Mullin, secretary of Homeland Security, speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C. , on March 26, 2026.into major airports. Without customs agents, passengers and cargo are unable to travel internationally, and would also impact Americans coming back to the United States after travelling overseas.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also expressed opposition to the idea, emphasizing the need for open travel.

"I think it’s a choice that those cities make and they’d have to weigh the consequences of it," Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb. , said.

"If they want to be a sanctuary city, they’ve made that choice and they’re getting a response now from Homeland Security. "omebody else asked me about that, and I hadn’t seen that from him yet. So I don't know. I don’t know what to make of that.

"Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. , arrives at a closed-door briefing with senators on the U.S. capture of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 7, 2026.

Mullin was grilled last week during a Senate hearing about these threats to pull officers from major city airports, where Democrats referred to the idea as"outrageous" and"insane," citing the likelihood of chaos and devastating impacts to the economy as a result of the projected high travel rates that would be effectively killed throughout the upcoming summer months. The proposal comes as the U.S. prepares to host millions of international visitors for the World Cup, which is expected to generate some of the highest inbound travel volumes in years.

Hannah Brennan is a Digital Production Assistant on the Politics team. She previously interned at the Aspen Daily News, where she covered local government meetings, community developments, cultural events and nationally significant political events. Her reporting included coverage of the Aspen Security Forum and appearances by prominent leaders such as former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. She graduated early with high distinction from the University of Colorado Boulder in December 2025 and joined Fox News Digital in January 2026.





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