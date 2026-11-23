Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana is continuing to leave the door open to the possibility of mounting a 2028 bid for the presidency.

Trump's Thanksgiving turkeys arrive at luxury DC hotel as Americans vote on their namesDemocrats clinch historic House majority as Chuck Hubbard defeats longtime GOP Rep.

Virginia FoxxTrump says it would be 'hard' to work with Chuck Schumer: 'He will fail again''Crazy': Moderates fear Dem leadership promised far-left reparations and ICE demands in turn of votes$275M Obama-era solar fraud case could net taxpayers $1B, but Trump's DOJ backs Biden dismissalJeffries calling Jerusalem NYC's ‘sixth borough’ resurfaces as progressives swing against Israel Apex predator at center of farmers vs environmentalists fight as Trump weighs major move: 'Out of control'Retired FBI agent warns NCIC breach could threaten police safety during traffic stops Voters want to 'move on' from the president, former Trump official claims as reason for GOP's midterm defeatTrump says Vance, Rubio are 'doing fantastically' ahead of 2028 Republican presidential primaryTrump continues to re-write the playbook for presidential diplomacy: Brian KilmeadeICE arrest sparks confrontation at Seattle airportIt is time to get serious amid escalating global conflicts, ‘Fox News Sunday’ panel saysSenate Democratic leadership race heats up as Schumer runs into roadblockCapitol Hill security hearings focus on massive national tech disruptions.

Also read Trump says Cornyn doing tremendous disservice by blocking Texas judicial pick Gaiser

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. , joins 'The Story' to analyze testimony from FBI, DNI and DHS leaders. Security officials testify they are 98% confident that the recent widespread outages are not the work of foreign adversaries, despite intense congressional scrutiny.

, R-La. , is continuing to leave the door open to the possibility of mounting a 2028 presidential bid, though he said that such a move is"not likely" and that he plans to seek re-election.

Advertisement

"If I get fed up with things and catch a wild hair and have a, I don't know, a spontaneous moment of ... questionable genius, if I get really fed up I could run. But it's not likely," he said, noting that he plans to pursue re-election.since early 2017. His current term ends in early 2029, so if he wants to seek a third Senate term, he will need to run in 2028.

REPUBLICAN SENATOR OPENS DOOR ON POSSIBILITY OF A PRESIDENTIAL BID, IN SHIFT FROM PAST POSITION President Donald Trump listens during a news briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on Nov. 20, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

"But as I've said before," he told Welker last month regarding the idea of a presidential run,"if I don't think I can be effective in the Senate anymore I would consider it. "He said during that appearance in October that if a group of"goobers" runs on his side of the aisle,"and I think I could do a better job, I would consider runnin'. But right now I'm runnin' for re-election. "