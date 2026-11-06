Democrats Wipe Out Republicans: Trump Blames Vance Over Iran War as GOP Fractures After Historic Blue Wave

Republicans fracture after historic losses, with Trump blaming candidates and VP Vance condemning the Iran war as a key factor in the midterm disaster.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have ignited a fierce internal war within the Republican Party following a historic electoral defeat that handed Democrats commanding majorities in both the House and Senate. The loss, which also delivered governorship majorities nationwide for the first time in sixteen years, has triggered an immediate and public blame game as top officials struggle to identify the root causes of the political disaster.

The most significant new development is Vice President Vance directly attributing the landslide loss to the administration's war in Iran. Vance told reporters that sacrificing legislative power for military engagement was unjustifiable, stating the conflict was the primary reason voters rejected the GOP. This admission forced President Trump to publicly concede that Vance had been largely correct about the war driving up gas prices in the short term, admitting it drove costs up slightly.

Also read Trump Jr and Vance Criticize Iran War After GOP Midterm Loss

Despite this concession, the President remains defiant about the military campaign, insisting that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons was a long-term necessity. Trump claimed that if he had to do it again, he would have to do it again, asserting that the only real answer is stopping Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. However, this defense did little to quell the anger of pundits and former allies who viewed the war as a fatal strategic error.

Former Vice President Mike Pence amplified the criticism in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, blaming the Republican Congress for abandoning core conservative principles. Pence accused big government Republicans of rack ing up record debt and spending while the administration seized stakes in private companies and imposed unconstitutional tariffs. He explicitly called the war an albatross around the party's necks, arguing that economic mismanagement combined with foreign entanglements cost the party its power.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former ally of Trump, went further by calling the election a total referendum on the President's leadership. She accused Trump of protecting rapists, starting unwanted foreign wars, and allowing gas and diesel prices to skyrocket due to his economic policies and tariffs. Greene stated that Republicans stood behind him silently clapping like trained baby seals, highlighting the disconnect between the base and the party leadership.

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The fragmentation extended to media personalities within the MAGA ecosystem, with Turning Point USA commentators noting that figures like Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson had broken away during this difficult period. Carlson criticized Trump's demeanor at campaign rallies, describing him as vain, venal, and indecisive. He contrasted the President's image with the expectations of male voters who desired a vigorous leader, suggesting Trump seemed more like a b****y old woman than an alpha male.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who ran against Trump in 2024, blamed the poor results on the war, high prices, and bad candidates. DeSantis told Stephen A. Smith that gas is higher because of the conflict, hurting working-class people. He argued that refusing to admit this to voters is gaslighting, and they are not going to listen to you on other things. DeSantis also targeted Ohio gubernatorial loser Vivek Ramaswamy, calling him a tech guy who shot himself in the foot.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie eviscerated both DeSantis and Vance for their late criticisms of the administration. Christie noted that Vance had been sitting in the White House for two years without saying a negative word until this past Wednesday, limiting his critique just to the war in Iran. Christie declared that the Trump era is over and blamed the President for losses in his state, where just one of twelve Congressmembers will be a Republican in January.

Senator Ted Cruz saw his state of Texas succumb to the worst of the blue wave, leaving him the lone Republican statewide elected official. Cruz blamed the Republican Party for refusing to meet the public where they are on affordability. He emphasized that food, gas, diesel, and insurance are too high, representing real pain from real Americans that many politicians seemed not to understand or care about.

Steve Bannon, sometimes referred to as the Godfather of MAGA, took shots at members of the Trump cabinet and some members of the media. Bannon raged about the kinetic war against the Persians, questioning who is accountable for the failure to achieve victory. He specifically blamed Fox News and Sean Hannity for backing bad candidates like Darline Graham and questioned whether Pete Hegseth should keep his job after the failures of the Iran War.

John Solomon, a conservative commentator for Real America's Voice, took on his old employers at Fox News, saying their time as leaders of right-wing opinion had come and gone. Solomon argued that the coalition fractured under clear circumstances regarding the economy and not sticking to promises. He suggested that while issues are fixable for 2028, a conversation has to happen, and that era of Fox dominance is over.

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At Fox News, Dana Perino wondered if the Trump era and the MAGA movement itself was ending. She noted that no political movement lasts forever and that Trump's was longer due to the interruption in his two terms. Ironically, Sean Hannity called for a ceasefire among conservatives, expressing disappointment in the fighting and urging all hands on deck to stay away from circular firing squads.

Some members of the MAGA-verse refused to take on their own party. Lara Trump, the President's daughter-in-law, said Trump's problems were caused during his time out of office as she blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden. She insisted that it takes a long time to rebuild from the Biden years and the destruction the Democrats caused to this country, shifting the blame entirely to the previous administration.

President Trump was quick to shift the blame away from his own declining approval ratings, citing the poor quality of Republican candidates. He wrote on Truth Social that if he were on the ballot, they would have won in a landslide. Trump suggested that some candidates failed to motivate their supporters to turn out, claiming the base is incredible and loyal but the candidates themselves were the issue.

Despite the scale of the Republican losses, Trump offered some praise for his political opponents, saying the Democrats did a good job and fought hard. He insisted he did not like to consider it a defeat for him because he was not on the ballot. The next day amid mounting pressure, Trump was forced to concede that Vance's analysis had been largely true, admitting the war drove gasoline up slightly in the short term.

Democrats have gained forty seats already in the House with twenty-seven contests still on the board. They also secured a shocking seven Senate seats with two more still favoring them. The Democrats flipped Senate seats in states where they had not won in decades, including Texas, South Carolina, and a once-in-a-century victory in Kansas. They could still potentially win two more in Mississippi and Alaska if late returns go their way.

The Democrats have also won the governor's mansion in twenty-nine states, giving them a majority for the first time in sixteen years. This widespread victory has left the Republican Party in a state of disarray, with conflicting narratives regarding candidate quality, foreign policy failures, and economic impacts. The lack of a unified message and the open accusations between top leaders suggest a deepening crisis within the GOP as it moves forward.