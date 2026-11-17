Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, will run in a state that elected Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear for two consecutive terms.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky. , announced Monday night that he is running for governor of Kentucky in an attempt to flip the governor’s mansion from blue to red in 2027.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who is term limited, has led Kentucky since 2019, though voters backed Republicans for statewide positions in the midterm elections. Comer announced his candidacy in a tele-town hall, where he took questions from callers. While answering one of the questions, the congressman sought to create some distance from President Donald Trump.

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“I think that some of the things the president has tried to do on the national level had good intentions, but there are always unintended consequences,” said Comer, who like many House Republicans aligned himself with Trump over the years. Kentucky is one of the few states to have off-year elections for governor — the others are Louisiana and Mississippi.

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The 2027 election could be an early test of how durable the blue wave will prove one year out from the midterm elections — and a year before the 2028 presidential election. Comer is the biggest name to jump into the race on the GOP side. Three other Republicans have declared their intentions to run, including former reality TV contestant Charles “Bruiser” Martin and Rick Hardin, a state attorney. On the Democratic side, Lt.

Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and former Beshear senior adviser Rocky Adkins have said they are running.